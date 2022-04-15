Alex D'Orio Recalled from Nailers

April 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Alex D'Orio has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

D'Orio has posted a 7-9-4 record in 21 games with the Penguins this season, earning a 2.91 goals against average and .894 save percentage in that time. By making 18 saves on Jan. 18 at Cleveland, D'Orio recorded his first AHL shutout.

D'Orio was a star for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during its pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old logged a 6-3-1 record and finished fourth in the league in goals against average (2.18) as well as fifth in save percentage (.915).

In 11 games with Wheeling this season, D'Orio amassed a 5-4-0 record, 4.02 goals against average and .865 save percentage. In 53 career games with Wheeling, D'Orio has a 3.45 goals against average, .887 save percentage, one shutout and a 19-25-3 record.

Pittsburgh signed D'Orio to a three-year, entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after he won the QMJHL Championship with the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Sherbrooke, Québec native proceeded to lead the QMJHL in saves (1478) during 2017-18.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Apr. 15, against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' three remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.