Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Marlies in Season Series

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will be attempting to shake off a tight 1-0 loss at the hands of the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night when they visit the Coca-Cola Coliseum this evening to take on the Toronto Marlies. This tilt opens a back-to-back set that will conclude the club's seven-game road trip. The Wolf Pack will be in Rochester tomorrow night to take on the Americans.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second and final meeting between the Wolf Pack and Marlies during the 2021-22 regular season. The sides met back on January 19th at the XL Center, a game that the Wolf Pack won by a final score of 5-2. Austin Rueschhoff scored twice in the victory, including the eventual game winner 4:56 into the third period, while Jonny Brodzinski, Alex Whelan and Anthony Greco also found the scoresheet.

Ryan Chyzowski and Bobby McMann tallied goals for Toronto in the loss.

This is Hartford's first visit to Toronto since October 20th, 2018. The Pack suffered a 3-2 setback that night, with Carl Grundstrom notching the winning goal.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a tightly-contested 1-0 decision to the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night. Andrew Agozzino scored the game's only goal 8:10 into the hockey game, converting on a second-chance opportunity. Keith Kinkaid made 34 saves in the defeat. The Wolf Pack powerplay went 0-for-2 on the night and has scored just once in their last 30 chances.

Greco leads the Pack in scoring with 56 points (19 g, 37 a) on the season. He also leads the team in goals with 19.

The Pack currently hold a record of 30-29-6-2, good for a .507 points percentage. That has Hartford in a tie for sixth place in the Atlantic Division, occupying the final playoff spot via tiebreaker. Hartford's magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth is 10.

Marlies Outlook:

The Marlies rolled to a 4-1 victory on home ice over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday. Joseph Blandisi's goal 10:00 into the contest would stand as the winner. McMann, Curtis Douglas, and Marc Michaelis also scored in the victory, Toronto's second in their last three outings.

The Marlies are currently 34-26-3-1, good for a points percentage of .563 and a fourth place standing in the North Division. Their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 15.

Brett Seney leads the Marlies in scoring with 49 points (16 g, 33 a) on the season. Defenseman Joseph Duszak leads the club in assists with 41, while Alex Steeves, Joey Anderson, and McMann are all tied for the team lead in goals with 21 each.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Wolf Pack's seven-game road concludes tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. when the Pack head to Rochester to take on the Americans for the fourth and final time this season.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, April 22nd, to kick off the final weekend of the regular season! Join us for Pride Night as the Charlotte Checkers come to town. We'll also have $2 beers and $1 hot dogs thanks to our friends at Nomads!

The 2021-22 regular season concludes on Sunday, April 24th, at the XL Center! Join us for Fan Appreciation Day when the Pack host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available for both games next weekend at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

