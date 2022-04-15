Syracuse Crunch to Hold Small Business Night Presented by OneSelect April 30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Small Business Night presented by OneSelect on Saturday, April 30 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m.

Small Business Night at the Syracuse Crunch gives local business owners the opportunity to promote their services while connecting with Crunch fans. For a $200 registration fee, small businesses will receive a table on the concourse, logo recognition on in-arena graphics during the game and 10 tickets to the contest against the Rocket. Participating businesses may purchase additional tickets to the game for $18.

OneSelect is OneGroup's premier set of offerings exclusively for growing businesses. It's a one-stop, concierge solution for business insurance, HR, employee benefits and more. Business owners need a well-rounded team on their side - and OneSelect gives them centralized access to more than 200 experts and specialists in over 70 areas of insurance, risk management, employee benefits and HR.

OneSelect clients enjoy the benefits of a growing network of entrepreneurial, like-minded business owners through a variety of networking opportunities and educational events. They all share the unique advantage of accessing a wide range of services from one place. We've designed this program to make it easier for growing businesses to focus on their operations without worrying about their workers' compensation or setting up employee benefits. Visit www.onegroup.com/oneselect/ to learn more.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

