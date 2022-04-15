Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

April 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Including tonight, only six games remain for the Chocolate and White in the regular season. The Bears are 8-2-0-0 in 10 games versus the Baby Pens this year.

Hershey Bears (33-28-5-4, 4th Atlantic) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (31-29-4-4, 5th Atlantic)

April 15, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #71 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Justin Kea (20), Marc-Oliver Phaneuf (32)

Linespersons: Tyler Loftus (11), J.P. Waleski (14)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears dropped a 2-1 decision on Wednesday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. Mike Vecchione provided Hershey's lone source of offense with his 16th goal of the season at 11:17 of the first period. After no additional scoring in the middle frame, Lehigh Valley punched back with two goals in the third period to claim a one-goal lead. Alex Kile scored unassisted at 7:09 following a Bears defensive zone miscue, and Maksim Sushko tallied at 11:29 upon video review for the eventual game-winning goal. Also on Wednesday night, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell victim on home ice to the Charlotte Checkers by a 4-1 count. Filip Hallander scored his 11th goal of the season for the Pens in the second period.

SEASON SERIES SUCCESS:

The Bears have enjoyed more success against the Penguins than any other team this season. After starting the campaign a perfect 6-0-0-0 against their I-81 rivals, Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have split their last four decisions. Mike Vecchione leads the way for Hershey in the season series with 10 points (3g, 7a) in eight games. Shane Gersich (4g, 5a) and Mason Morelli (2g, 7a) both have nine points against the Baby Pens. Zach Fucale has not started a game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, while Pheonix Copley is 5-1-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. Valtteri Puustinen is the Pens leading point producer against the Bears with five points (2g, 3a) in 10 games, but has a team worst -8 plus-minus in the season series. Tonight is Hershey's first game versus the Baby Pens since Feb. 22, and the club's first visit to Mohegan Sun Arena since Jan. 16.

DOWN TO THE WIRE:

Both the Bears and Penguins are jockeying for playoff spots in the final stretch of the regular season. If the season ended today, the Bears and Penguins would face off in a best-of-three first round series with home ice belonging to Hershey. Including tonight, Hershey has six remaining games (three home, three away) and enters tonight with a magic number of seven. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has eight games left, but their final five games of the season are all on the road. The Pens will conclude their home portion of the schedule on Tuesday, Apr. 19 against the Bears. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (.515) currently holds a tight edge over sixth-place Hartford (.507) and seventh-place Bridgeport (.507). The black and gold are slated to host Bridgeport on Saturday, Apr. 16 and visit Hartford on Sunday, Apr. 24.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears are now 21-9-2-3 on home ice and 12-19-3-1 away from GIANT Center...Wednesday night marked the fourth time this season Hershey did not have a single power play for an entire game...Pheonix Copley made 36 saves on Wednesday, only one-off from his season-best 37 stops on Oct. 27, 2021 versus Syracuse...Mike Vecchione has scored in four of his last eight games...Lucas Johansen's +23 plus-minus is third-best among AHL defensemen...The Bears are now 23-9-3-1 when scoring the game's first goal (.694)...Hershey is 23-4-1-1 when leading after two periods. Their four losses when leading after 40 minutes are tied for most in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies (25-4-2-1).

