Belleville Sens Move Back into Playoff Position with Win over Amerks
April 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators left wing Viktor Lodin exchanges congratulations along the bench
(Belleville Senators)
ROCHESTER, NY - In another must-win game, the Belleville Senators showed their flair for the dramatic once again, beginning their two-game trip with a crucial 2-1 win over the Rochester Americans on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.
The Senators moved 011 percentage points ahead of the Amerks for the fifth and final playoff position in the North Division with the victory.
Belleville opened the scoring at 2:43 of the first period as Viktor Lodin collected his first career AHL tally. He found the back of the net after he was rewarded with a penalty shot. After a scoreless second frame, Egor Sokolov notched the eventual game-winner, blasting a shot home with the man advantage 1:08 into the final stanza. Rochester would make things interesting, ending Filip Gustavsson's shutout bid with 6:04 left in regulation time, as the Amerks got one back with a power play marker of their own. Despite the late goal, Belleville continued to shut down the vaunted Rochester attack throughout the night.
Sens On Special Teams
Power Play: 1/4 | Penalty Kill: 6/7
Fast Facts
Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves in the win.
Viktor Lodin tallied his first career AHL goal.
Egor Sokolov scored his 19th of the season.
Belleville held the Eastern Conference's top power play unit to 1/7 on the night.
The Senators own the second-best point percentage on the road in the Eastern Conference this season.
Sound Bytes
Head Coach Troy Mann:
"We did a lot of good things tonight. I loved our start. I think it could've easily been 2-0 or 3-0 in that first period based on the number of chances we had. They made their push in the second, and the penalties started coming again. You have to give hats off to the penalty killing again. I thought we played well in the third, and they finally got their power play goal."
"That's the type of game we need to play to be successful, and the guys were engaged and ready for what was really a very intense playoff-style hockey game."
Playoff Push
Belleville moved ahead of the Rochester Americans and into the fifth final playoff position in the North Division.
On the Schedule
The Belleville Senators are back in action tomorrow night when they visit the Utica Comets. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.
Images from this story
