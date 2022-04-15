Blackhawks Recall Goaltender Cale Morris

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Cale Morris from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Morris holds a 1-3-0 record with the IceHogs this season, with a 3.20 goals against average and .875 save percentage. He's also played in 19 contests with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, going 9-7-2 with a 2.83 goals against average, .896 save percentage and two shutouts.

Chicago will play the Nashville Predators tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio.

The IceHogs next game will be tomorrow, Saturday, April 16 against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre at 2:00 p.m. It's a critical weekend in the Central Division as the IceHogs are looking to clinch their spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

