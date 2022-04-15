5 THINGS: STK at HSK

April 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (43-12-4-2) at HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS (29-28-4-1)

7:00 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (29)

Points - Matthew Phillips (63)

Silver Knights:

Goals - Pavel Dorofeyev (25)

Points - Pavel Dorofeyev (45)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 49-for-251, 19.5% (t-15th)/PK - 227-for-262, 86.6% (1st)

Silver Knights:

PP - 49-for-249, 19.7% (t-13th)/PK - 225-for-280, 80.4% (18th)

1. HEAT INDEX

Let's double down. The Stockton Heat look to seal the three-game 'mini series' with Friday's tilt, the second of three consecutive. meetings between the Heat and Silver Knights in Henderson. Game one saw a come-from-behind win from the visiting team in which a two-goal deficit at the midway point of the third was not enough cushion for the home side, Stockton rattling off three unanswered to steal the extra point. The win knotted the season series at three games apiece for both the Heat and Silver Knights.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... The Heat will look for a first in the season series against the Silver Knights on Friday, and that would be consecutive wins against the newest Pacific Division foe. Stockton, which has won half of the meetings between the clubs, has yet to win back-to-back bouts against the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. That's not to say they haven't found decent success in the standings against Henderson, earning at least one point in five of six and three straight. THAT... Wednesday's win was the seventh time this season the Heat eliminated a deficit after two en route to a win, now with a 7-8-0-0 mark on the year. It was the second time this year the Heat emerged victorious after trailing the Silver Knights through 40 minutes and was the fifth time this year Stockton erased a two-goal hole in a win. The comeback starting with just 6:51 to play was the latest in a game the Heat trailed by multiple scores and went on to win this season. THE OTHER... Wednesday's overtime winner was Stockton's sixth of the season, Byron Froese's second game-winner of the campaign. What made it more in the minority, with Stockton now 6-4 on the year in games decided in the 3-on-3 OT, is that it's first time this season the game-winning goal did not feature either of Stockton's top two scorers - Matthew Phillips and Jakob Pelletier - and just the second time this season Pelletier did not directly factor into the decisive score in OT.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

He can score in bunches and he's on the cusp of becoming Stockton's first-ever 30-goal scorer. He would be the first Flames farmhand to hit 30 goals in a season since Kyle Greentree lit the lamp 39 times with the Quad City Flames in 2008-09.

Silver Knights - Pavel Dorofeyev

After a scoreless Wednesdsay, Dorofeyev will look to factor onto the score sheet Friday. He has responded to being blanked with at least a point in 10 of the last 12 games immediately following a scoreless outing and is still tied for Henderson's team lead with six points (2g,4a) against Stockton this year.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of becoming Stockton's first-ever 30-goal scorer. He'd be the first Flames-affiliated AHL player to reach 30 goals in a season since 2008-09.

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Phillips is six assists shy of Stockton's single-season assist record of 40, held by Linden Vey.

5. QUOTABLE

"Maybe it's in the back of our heads, that we can stay atop the division. That's where we want to be. That won't change how we play or how we go about things. We know we're there to win games, that's what we're there to do. Henderson has given us some problems this year, but we've grown a lot since the last time we played them. We're a way different team. We're really coming together, striving and pushing towards our goal of the playoffs. It'll be a huge week for us, but if we stay to our own and play our game we'll be fine." - Connor Zary on facing the Silver Knights

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.