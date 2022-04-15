Marlies Host Wolf Pack in First Half of Weekend Back-To-Back

The Toronto Marlies host the Hartford Wolf Pack in the first half of a weekend back-to-back. The two teams last met back on January 19th, when Hartford won 5-2.

The Wolf Pack are coming off of a 1-0 loss to Belleville on Wednesday, and are 2-7-1-0 in their last 10 games. The Marlies are coming off of a 4-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday and are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 games.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Bobby McMann and Alex Steeves, both are currently just three goals shy of the Marlies rookie scoring record with 21 each. Also, Brett Seney currently leads the team in points with 49. On the Hartford side, Anthony Greco leads the way with 56 points.

Puck drops at 7:00pm ET on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

