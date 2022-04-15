Wild Drop Friday Night Contest to Griffins, 3-1

April 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Iowa Wild (29-28-4-5; 67 pts.) fell by a final score of 3-1 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (31-31-6-2; 70 pts.) on Friday, Apr. 15 at Van Andel Arena. Wild forward Mason Shaw recorded his eighth point in his last six games in the loss.

Following a faceoff win by Wild forward Bryce Gervais and a pass from Wild forward Kyle Rau, Shaw beat Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom (30 saves) through the five-hole at 11:11 of the first period. Shaw's goal gave Iowa a 1-0 lead and Gervais and Rau were credited with assists on the play.

Grand Rapids forward Kyle Criscuolo redirected a puck past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (25 saves) on a 3-on-2 rush at 14:47 of the first period to tie the game 1-1.

After each side recorded a goal in the first period, the Wild and the Griffins entered the first intermission knotted up at one goal apiece. Grand Rapids, however, led 11-7 over Iowa in shots in the period.

Neither the Wild nor the Griffins scored to break the 1-1 tie in the second period and Iowa outshot the Griffins 8-4 in the period. The teams were tied 15-15 in shots through two periods.

On a 2-on-1 chance, Griffins forward Jonatan Berggren beat McIntyre with a wrist shot from the left circle to give Grand Rapids a 2-1 lead at 7:16 of the third period.

Griffins forward Josh Dickinson scored on a wraparound attempt at 16:09 of the third period to extend Grand Rapids' lead to 3-1.

Iowa pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker with an offensive zone draw upcoming at 17:02 of the third period.

Despite having the extra attacker on the ice for nearly three minutes, the Wild did not make a comeback and the Griffins won by a final score of 3-1. Shots in the third period favored Iowa, 16-13. The Wild outshot the Griffins 31-28 in the game.

Neither team was able to score on the power play as Iowa went 0-for-2 and Grand Rapids went 0-for-3 on the night.

The Wild hit the road again for a matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Apr. 16 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.