Wild Drop Friday Night Contest to Griffins, 3-1
April 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Iowa Wild (29-28-4-5; 67 pts.) fell by a final score of 3-1 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (31-31-6-2; 70 pts.) on Friday, Apr. 15 at Van Andel Arena. Wild forward Mason Shaw recorded his eighth point in his last six games in the loss.
Following a faceoff win by Wild forward Bryce Gervais and a pass from Wild forward Kyle Rau, Shaw beat Griffins goaltender Victor Brattstrom (30 saves) through the five-hole at 11:11 of the first period. Shaw's goal gave Iowa a 1-0 lead and Gervais and Rau were credited with assists on the play.
Grand Rapids forward Kyle Criscuolo redirected a puck past Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (25 saves) on a 3-on-2 rush at 14:47 of the first period to tie the game 1-1.
After each side recorded a goal in the first period, the Wild and the Griffins entered the first intermission knotted up at one goal apiece. Grand Rapids, however, led 11-7 over Iowa in shots in the period.
Neither the Wild nor the Griffins scored to break the 1-1 tie in the second period and Iowa outshot the Griffins 8-4 in the period. The teams were tied 15-15 in shots through two periods.
On a 2-on-1 chance, Griffins forward Jonatan Berggren beat McIntyre with a wrist shot from the left circle to give Grand Rapids a 2-1 lead at 7:16 of the third period.
Griffins forward Josh Dickinson scored on a wraparound attempt at 16:09 of the third period to extend Grand Rapids' lead to 3-1.
Iowa pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker with an offensive zone draw upcoming at 17:02 of the third period.
Despite having the extra attacker on the ice for nearly three minutes, the Wild did not make a comeback and the Griffins won by a final score of 3-1. Shots in the third period favored Iowa, 16-13. The Wild outshot the Griffins 31-28 in the game.
Neither team was able to score on the power play as Iowa went 0-for-2 and Grand Rapids went 0-for-3 on the night.
The Wild hit the road again for a matchup against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Apr. 16 at 6:00 p.m. CT.
