Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 5-1, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The loss moves the Crunch to 35-25-7-2 on the season and wraps up the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 24-of-28 shots in net for the Crunch. Akira Schmid stopped 25-of-26 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities, but went a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The Comets opened scoring 8:09 into the game when Nikita Okhotiuk scored with a wrister from the left circle. Five minutes into the second period, Utica doubled their lead. Alexander Holtz had the puck along the goal line and centered it for Reilly Walsh to send home.

Syracuse stole one back at the 16:68 mark of the second period when Darren Raddysh set up Anthony Richard for a shorthanded breakaway.

Utica added three more in the third period to take the win. At 14:31, Tyler Wotherspoon scored from the left circle during a shorthanded 2-on-1. Three minutes later, Brian Flynn hit the empty net. Brian Halonen then potted a wrister from the right circle with 21 seconds remaining in the game.

The Crunch return home to host the Toronto Marlies tomorrow.

Crunchables: Anthony Richard leads the Crunch with three shorthanded goals this season.

