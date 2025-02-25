Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

February 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)







This past week Milwaukee Admirals center Cal O'Reilly became the ninth player in American Hockey League history to play in 1,000 league games, Fort Wayne FC and Sarasota Paradise announced they will be moving up from USL League Two to USL League One for the 2026 season, and Arena Football One's Nashville Kats named Darren Arbet its new head coach. Highlights from this week come from the American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United Soccer League One, Major League Soccer, Northern Super League, United Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, Arena Football One, United Football League, National Arena League, Entertainment Football Association, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League, NBA G League, Carolina League, Pro Volleyball Federation, Unrivaled Basketball League, United Soccer League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Milwaukee Admirals center Cal O'Reilly became the 9th player in the 89-year history of the American Hockey League to play in 1,000 league games when he hit the ice today against the Chicago Wolves. Currently in his 19th professional season and seventh with the Admirals, O'Reilly began the year needing to play in 46 games to reach the illustrious threshold. The Toronto, ON native is the team's active leader in scoring this season with 30 points (6g-24a) and has collected 17 points in the past 14 games. He is the Admirals all-time AHL leader in points (313), assists (241) and will become the all-time games played leader when he skates in seven more games, surpassing current leader Mark Van Guilder at 383.

On the precipice of becoming the 9th player in AHL history to play 1,000 games, Cal O'Reilly offers his thoughts on what it means and how he did it.

After being awarded a penalty shot while on a penalty kill, Zach Sanford put the Rockford IceHogs up 3-0 against the Iowa Wild.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced that they had parted ways with Chief Operating Officer Joe Pace effective on or around Christmas 2024. Pace was instrumental in the neutral site games that led to the organization's launch and further development through the past three seasons both as a player and an executive. The Seawolves organization expresses its gratitude for Joe's dedication and numerous contributions to the team throughout his tenure.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Ottawa's Tereza Vanišová and Fleet forward Jill Saulnier threw down last Thursday in the first-ever fight in the PWHL, though it wasn't recorded as one officially. TSN Hockey analyst Cheryl Pounder shares her thoughts on the tussle and if it will open the floodgates for more fisticuffs in women's hockey.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

Brantford Bulldogs Nick Lardis continues to make history, netting his sixth hat trick of the season while reaching the 60-goal milestone. The Blackhawks prospect becomes just the 41st player in OHL history to hit the mark, doing so in dominant fashion. A lethal scorer all season long, Lardis adds another unforgettable performance to his resume.

North American Hockey League

The NAHL Stars of the Week for February 17-23, 2025.

SOCCER

United Soccer League One

The United Soccer League (USL) and Fort Wayne FC announced today that professional soccer is coming to Northeast Indiana. Starting in 2026, Fort Wayne FC is set to compete in USL League One, marking a new chapter for the region's soccer community. Led by majority owner Mark Music and National Soccer Hall of Famer DaMarcus Beasley, the club is set to strengthen the local economy, create new youth development opportunities, and unite fans across the region. "Fort Wayne FC represents everything we value in our USL communities - passion, vision, and a commitment to growth," said USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis. "This expansion isn't just about introducing professional soccer to the region- it's about positioning Fort Wayne as a city of opportunity, economic development, and community pride. With a proven and dedicated ownership group, including one of U.S. soccer's biggest names, and plans for a first-class stadium, Fort Wayne FC is well-positioned to succeed at the pro level in League One. The new stadium will serve as a catalyst for professional soccer in the region, and we couldn't be more excited to watch Fort Wayne FC grow with our league."

The United Soccer League (USL) and Sarasota Paradise announced that professional soccer is coming to Sarasota, Fla. Led by CEO and Sporting Director Marcus Walfridson, Sarasota Paradise will move from USL League Two to USL League One and become the city's first professional soccer team and the only independent professional sports organization. "Sarasota Paradise embodies the passion and ambition we value in USL communities," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Real Estate Officer. "This move to the professional ranks isn't just about elevating the club - it's about strengthening soccer's presence in an area with a deep appreciation for arts, entertainment and sports. With a strong foundation and a vision for long-term success, Sarasota Paradise is ready to take this next step. The Sarasota region has long been a hub for elite athletic development, shaped by the legacy of world-class facilities like IMG Academy and the continued expansion of Premier Sports Campus, the club's home. That foundation well positions Sarasota Paradise to grow and thrive in USL League One."

In 2026, the Sarasota Paradise joins USL League One. Together, we'll take our club and our city to the next level. This milestone advances our mission to unite the community, grow the game and inspire the next generation. We Are Paradise.

Ada County and Boise Pro Soccer have finalized a 30-year lease and development plan for Phase 2 at Expo Idaho that clears the way for professional soccer to begin play starting the spring of 2026. In October, the United Soccer League (USL) and Boise Pro Soccer announced their intent to bring professional men's and women's soccer to Idaho's Treasure Valley. The new soccer-focused, mixed-use stadium will serve as home to a USL League One men's team and USL Super League women's team, further connecting the region to soccer's rapid growth in the U.S.

Major League Soccer

Anders Dreyer scored expansion side San Diego FC's first-ever goal - and followed it up with another to secure the brace.

As Major League Soccer prepares to kick off its 30th season, League Commissioner Don Garber joins FOS Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts about the continued growth of the league with the newly minted San Diego FC, the global streaming deal with Apple TV, the potential shift in MLS season schedule to match other major soccer leagues, and more.

National Women's Soccer League

Seattle Reign FC announced the hiring of Lee Nguyen as assistant coach, rounding out Head Coach Laura Harvey's coaching staff ahead of the 2025 NWSL season. "We're thrilled to add Lee to our coaching staff and bring his experience to the Reign," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "With more than two decades in the game as both a player and a coach, he brings valuable insight and quality to our group." "It's a pleasure to welcome Lee Nguyen to our technical staff at Reign FC," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "His wealth of experience across the NWSL makes him a valuable addition as we continue building out our First Team side. Lee's coaching expertise, combined with his high-level playing career, will play a key role in player development and strengthening our team's pursuit of victories and a championship this season."

Former University of Utah star Katie O'Kane has signed her first professional contract, joining Racing Louisville FC on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. The 23-year-old O'Kane joined Racing Louisville as a non-roster invitee to preseason in January. A forward in the college ranks, the Seattle native will slot into Racing's midfield as a pro. "Katie has come in, worked hard and earned herself a spot on the roster," said Racing's head coach, Bev Yanez. "We look forward to being a part of her development and are excited to have her here at Racing." O'Kane played for three seasons at Utah, starting every game in which she appeared - 54 in total - while scoring 16 goals and tallying six assists. She led the Utes in goal contributions in both 2023 and 2024 and registered two hat tricks during her time in Salt Lake City.

The North Carolina Courage and forward Bianca St-Georges have agreed to a mutual termination, allowing the NWSL veteran to pursue other opportunities. St-Georges signed as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, playing 766 minutes across 21 appearances with the Courage. The former West Virginia Mountaineer scored three goals and added one assist, including a brace in her team debut against the Houston Dash. Prior to signing with the Courage, St-Georges spent three seasons with the Chicago then-Red Stars. Across her four seasons in the NWSL, St-Georges has played 3,481 regular season minutes, scoring nine goals and adding four assists.

Northern Super League

AFC Toronto is thrilled to announce the city's first professional women's soccer club will launch its historic chapter on the grandest of stages. As part of a partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), BMO Field will host the first official match in club history on April 19 at 4 p.m. ET. The landmark event provides supporters across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond an opportunity to witness the beginning of a legendary women's sport movement inside a prestigious Canadian stadium after decades of dreaming. Following the season opener, AFC Toronto will play its remaining home games for the 2025 NSL season at York Lions Stadium.

Jee-Yun Lee is joined by Toronto AFC Players and Northern Super League co-founder to kick off the upcoming season.

United Soccer League

With the 2026 World Cup right around the corner, president of the United Soccer League Paul McDonough thinks it is time for the sport to level up in this country. Join Jimmy Conrad & Charlie Davies as they discuss the prospect of a new league in the United States, serving as a direct competitor to Major League Soccer, that could potentially include the beloved European tradition of promotion & relegation.

United Soccer League Championship

No matter where his soccer journey has taken him, Chris Richards has always kept his hometown close to his heart. That love for Birmingham has now manifested itself in a tremendous way. Richards and Birmingham Legion FC announced that the Crystal Palace and United States Men's National Team star defender has joined the ownership group of the USL Championship side and Alabama's first professional soccer club. "This means everything to me," Richards said of investing in Legion FC. "It's the city I was raised in and the city that made me, so to be able to give back to it and the people who formed this soccer community around it means the world to me."

Major Arena Soccer League

On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with longtime Baltimore Blast owner Ed Hale to talk about his origins in indoor soccer, some Blast history and more!

Check out the week that was in the MASL in just 5 minutes as Alex Bastyovanszky hosts this week's MASL in 5

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One

Interview with Nashville Kats Head Coach Darren Arbet

The Arena Football League Is At It Again

United Football League

The United Football League today announced the official opening of its training camps will take place on Monday, March 3, when more than 600 coaches and players report to the UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas, to prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. All eight teams will conduct training camps in the DFW Metroplex, with two teams practicing at each of the four locations. The UFL HQ in Arlington will serve as the main hub for all football operations throughout the 2025 season.

The St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League announced that Offensive Coordinator Bruce Gradkowski has left the team for a position with the Detroit Lions in the NFL. Gradkowski spent the past two seasons with the Battlehawks, helping guide the team to a conference-best 260 points scored in 2024 and the second-highest scoring offense (25.4 ppg) overall during his tenure. "My congratulations to Bruce, he did a phenomenal job for our football team and has been an integral part of my success as a head coach," said Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht. "As a former teammate and working alongside him these past two seasons, I've had an up-close look at his ability and work ethic. Bruce absolutely deserves this opportunity and he is going to do great things in Detroit."

St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht announced the following changes to his coaching staff for the upcoming UFL season: Phil McGeoghan has been promoted to Offensive Coordinator and will also continue his role as Wide Receivers Coach and joining the Battlehawks will be Seneca Wallace, who will serve as the Quarterbacks Coach. "Phil did a great job with the wide receivers last year and has a deep understanding of our offense, which will allow him to collaborate with Kyle (Caskey), Marc (Columbo), and myself while also providing continuity for our players," said Becht. "Seneca is somebody I spoke with several years ago and excited we are able to finally add him to the staff. As someone who was a dual-threat quarterback at the highest level, he will be a huge asset not just for our quarterbacks, but the entire offense."

Former TCU quarterback Max Duggan has an incredible story coming into his first year in the United Football League and he has the opportunity to add another chapter.

Indoor Football League

The Jacksonville Sharks and the University of North Florida are teaming up for the University's "first football game." On April 19, the Sharks will use the "North Florida Ospreys" moniker for an official Indoor Football League game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The collaboration was officially announced Saturday at UNF's Swoop the Loop 5K, where the Sharks were also the presenting sponsor.

"I am so proud to announce the first Osprey football game will be played by the Sharks," said UNF President Moez Limayem. "I am grateful to the Sharks for their partnership and support of UNF. We look forward to the game and celebrating the fun-loving spirit of our UNF community."

The Bay Area Panthers' commitment to player advancement continues with defensive lineman Atlias Bell signing a contract with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. "We are excited to see Atlias continue his career in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts," said Bay Area Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is extremely active, tough, and powerful and has all the tools to be successful at the next level." "We are very proud of all our players who receive the opportunity to play in the NFL, CFL, and UFL. Atlias Bell signing with the Argonauts is now the next man up," said Keefe.

The National Arena League is proud to announce its latest partnership with Right Now TV for the 2025 season. In less than a month as Commissioner Brandon Ikard has worked tirelessly to position the National Arena League for success on the field for 2025, but in his latest move has now positioned the National Arena League to be successful for large scale television audiences announcing Right Now TV as the exclusive broadcast partner of the National Arena League bringing more exposure to the National Arena League member teams, its players and coaches. Right Now TV will broadcast a select number of National Arena League games per week during the 2025 regular season and will work hand & hand with the league on broadcasting each of its post-season games for the 2025 season. In addition, the partnership will allow the National Arena League promotions for both team & league partnerships to air during programming of each game, promoting partnerships across the league to reach a wider audience. Ikard states "This partnership with Right Now TV is a game-changer for the National Arena League. Expanding our reach to a national television audience is a major step in growing the league and elevating our teams, players, and fans. We're thrilled to work alongside them to bring the electrifying action of arena football to more households than ever before."

National Arena League

Dallas Falcons vs. Shreveport Rouxgaroux preseason

Entertainment Football Association

Interview with Peter Schwartz and Sean Wachter of the New York Dragons Entertainment Football Association team.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

NLL Top Plays: Week 13

Premier Lacrosse League

Every single point from Boston Cannons Matt Campbell's Golden Stick winning performance from the 2025 Lexus Championship Series. The Golden Stick is an award given to the player that, at the end of the Champ Series, has the most scoring points. Campbell finished with 23 scoring points (21G, 2T).

Women's Lacrosse League

Every Boston Guard Charlotte North goal from the 2025 Maybelline WLL Championship Series.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Women's National Basketball Association

The Chicago Sky have officially signed WNBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins from Washington in exchange for Chicago's 2025 third overall pick, 2027 second round pick and rights to swap 2027 first round picks. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Ariel has made a tremendous impact on this league since her rookie year." Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "She is an excellent role model for her teammates and an all-star caliber contributor. As one of the league's top defensive specialists and a consistent scorer, she is a threat on both ends of the floor who will help us build a playoff-contending team in Chicago."

BASEBALL

Southern League

The Birmingham Barons announced that they will host the Rocket City Trash Pandas at historic Rickwood Field on June 4, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. This game will honor the legacy of the Negro League team, the Birmingham Black Barons, with players wearing specialty jerseys to pay tribute to their contributions to baseball. "Rickwood Field has been such an important part of the cultural fabric of Birmingham for many years, and we are proud to continue the legacy of playing a vintage game there again in 2025," said Jonathan Nelson, General Manager of the Barons. "When we first returned to Rickwood for an annual game from 1996 to 2019, we, along with the Friends of Rickwood, created a special baseball game that allows us to celebrate and truly honor legendary teams, players, and eras of Black Barons, A's, and Baron's history. In 2024, we were honored to work with Major League Baseball in Saluting the Negro Leagues and specifically Willie Mays and the Birmingham Black Barons. We now look forward to continuing the tradition in 2025 and remain focused on paying tribute to the incredible contributions the Black Barons and Negro League Legends provided not only to the game of baseball but to America."

Eastern League

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, proud Double-A partners of the Toronto Blue Jays since 2004, launched their alternate identity, the New Hampshire Space Potatoes. With rooted history beyond baseball in New Hampshire, the Space Potatoes take the field for three nights in 2025, beginning Saturday, April 19 at Delta Dental Stadium. "I've been amazed at watching our staff bring the Space Potatoes identity to life," said Fisher Cats General Manager, Taylor Fisher. "It's been a lot of fun to combine two notable New Hampshire firsts into one brand, and I'm so excited to watch our fans get to enjoy it in 2025."

Carolina League

Zebulon seeks new vision for Five County Stadium after baseball team moves to Wilson. The town is searching for the stadium's next operator by putting out a request for proposals. WRAL eastern North Carolina reporter Heidi Kirk takes you inside the stadium to show what its future could look like.

Appalachian League

The Johnson City Doughboys announce Dave Anderson as the manager for their 2025 season. Anderson has spent over 40 years playing and coaching at the collegiate and professional level. "I'm thrilled to announce that I will be the new manager of the Johnson City Doughboys for the 2025 season." said Anderson. "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity and can't wait to get started. Looking forward to an amazing season and seeing everyone in 2025!" After retiring in 1992, Anderson has since been involved in coaching at every level in baseball. He has spent time as a manager in the minor leagues for the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels. He also has coached on the major league level with the Texas Rangers and was a part of their World Series team in 2010.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match lived up its billing, and then some. In front of a thrilled capacity crowd of 6,943 on Saturday at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana. The Team Shondell All-Stars, coached by Purdue University volleyball coach Dave Shondell, defeated Team Collier coached by Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier by a total point score of 58-47. But the magnitude of the event reached far beyond the final score. The All-Star Match was the first women's pro volleyball match to be shown on a traditional American over-the-air network with PVF broadcast partner CBS. Those tuning in and in the stands were treated to a high-intensity match highlighting the extreme athleticism of the players competing. "The level of play today, I thought was remarkable," winning coach Shondell said. "For them to go out and play with the intensity and focus and the cohesion, it was just fun to be a part of. It was just a thrill. "To have this kind of a league is just going to continue the evolution of this sport," he added. "That's why it's important for them to be doing what they're doing. This is a big moment, it really is."

After helping the Atlanta Vibe to 2-0 week, outside hitter Leah Edmond has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports. Edmond opened play on February 13 with four service aces, 43 attacks and 10 digs as the Vibe took down the Grand Rapids Rise in four sets, before turning in a 29-point effort against Indy in a 3-2 victory on Sunday. Edmond finished the match with 60 attacks, 25 kills and 14 digs against the Ignite and finished the week with 23 aces on the season, which ties her for the No. 2 spot in PVF history. This is her second career league weekly honor and first this season.

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball announced that Coach Marco Bonitta is stepping down from his position due to personal reasons. The decision was made after thoughtful consideration, and LOVB fully supports Bonitta's choice. "I'd like to thank Marco for his hard work and dedication during this time with the team," said Rosie Spaulding, LOVB Pro President. "We respect Marco's decision and wish him the very best as he focuses on his personal priorities. We will always consider him a part of the LOVB family." Coach Bonitta added, "This was an extremely difficult decision, but after careful reflection, I have decided to step away to address personal matters that require my full attention. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and an incredible organization in LOVB. I will always be cheering for their continued success and can't wait to watch the league continue to grow and flourish."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Buzzer Beaters That Get Progressively Crazier

