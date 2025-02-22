UNF and Jacksonville Sharks Team up for University's 'First Football Game'

February 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sharks and the University of North Florida are teaming up for the University's "first football game." On April 19, the Sharks will use the "North Florida Ospreys" moniker for an official Indoor Football League game at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The collaboration was officially announced Saturday at UNF's Swoop the Loop 5K, where the Sharks were also the presenting sponsor.

"I am so proud to announce the first Osprey football game will be played by the Sharks," said UNF President Moez Limayem. "I am grateful to the Sharks for their partnership and support of UNF. We look forward to the game and celebrating the fun-loving spirit of our UNF community."

For the alter-ego night, the Sharks will don custom jerseys featuring the "North Florida Ospreys" emblem in school colors, and the announcer will refer to the team as such throughout the game. UNF cheerleaders, the Pep Band and fans will rally behind the team, creating a spirited game-day experience. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the game, with proceeds benefitting the UNF Foundation and the Jacksonville Sharks Foundation.

"Not only is this the first ever Sharks alter-ego night, but in partnering with UNF it's also their first ever football game," said Sharks Partner Tripp Amos. "That is something that we are very excited to be a part of."

Come out on April 19 to cheer on the team, support UNF and the Sharks, and connect with students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., an hour before kickoff.

In addition to meeting Ospreys, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Sharks players, the coaching staff and the Attack Dance Team for pictures and autographs on the field after the game.

