Mississippi Sea Wolves Announce Departure of COO Joe Pace

The Mississippi Sea Wolves announced today that they had parted ways with Chief Operating Officer Joe Pace effective on or around Christmas 2024.

Pace was instrumental in the neutral site games that led to the organization's launch and further development through the past three seasons both as a player and an executive. The Seawolves organization expresses its gratitude for Joe's dedication and numerous contributions to the team throughout his tenure.

The Sea Wolves continue their 2024-25 season next Friday March 7th and Saturday March 8th against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at 7:05pm. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

