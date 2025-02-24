Military Appreciation March 1st

February 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







In a powerful tribute to the men and women who serve our country, the Athens Rock Lobsters are hosting a Military Appreciation Night at Akins Ford Arena on March 1, 2025. This special event will celebrate all branches of our military-including active, non-active, and veteran service members-with a series of heartwarming festivities and community-driven initiatives.

Military Appreciation Game Tickets

A Night of Tribute and Celebration

The highlight of the evening will be the Rock Lobsters' exclusive special edition jersey, designed in honor of our troops. The jerseys, which represent a unique fusion of team spirit and patriotic pride, will be unveiled during the game and later auctioned off in a post-game jersey auction. Proceeds from this auction are set to benefit local charities that support our military community, ensuring that the celebration of service extends well beyond the ballpark.

Event Schedule

Pre-Game Plaza (5:00 PM - 6:00 PM): Kick off the evening with a festive plaza featuring local vendors, live music, and special recognitions for service members. This family-friendly area is designed as a warm welcome for fans and community members alike.

Doors Open (6:00 PM): Guests are invited to enter Akins Ford Arena, where seating and pre-game activities await.

Game Time (7:05 PM): The Athens Rock Lobsters will take the field, combining thrilling baseball action with honorary moments throughout the game to salute our heroes.

A Community United in Gratitude

Military Appreciation Night is more than just a game-it's a community-wide celebration of dedication, sacrifice, and honor. Special recognitions during the game, alongside heartfelt honorary moments, will ensure that each service member feels celebrated and respected. The event is designed to bring together friends, families, and fans, uniting them in a shared expression of gratitude for those who have served our nation.

"Our military heroes deserve our utmost respect and support," said a team representative. "We're thrilled to host an event that not only delivers exciting baseball but also pays tribute to the sacrifices made by so many. It's a night where community spirit and patriotism come together."

Join the Celebration

Whether you're a lifelong Lobsters fan, a proud family member of a service person, or simply looking to enjoy an evening of community, sports, and heartfelt tributes, Military Appreciation Night promises to be an unforgettable experience. Join the Athens Rock Lobsters on March 1st as they honor our heroes with a game that resonates with pride, passion, and unity.

For more details on ticketing and event activities, please visit the official Athens Rock Lobsters website or contact Akins Ford Arena's box office. Come out and be a part of this historic celebration as we salute the brave individuals who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.