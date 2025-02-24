Wolves vs. Hat Tricks Ends in Shootout

February 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Ã¯Â»Â¿Watertown, NY - With each team playing their third game in three nights, the Watertown Wolves and Danbury Hat Tricks squared off for an afternoon matchup in the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Sunday.

The two teams started off the weekend with a game here on Friday night that went to the Hat Tricks by a score of 4-2. Watertown came into the game holding a slight 5-3 advantage in wins over the Hat Tricks in thier 8 previous meetings this season.

Just as it was on Friday night, the Hat Tricks would strike first in this game. Vadim Frolov got the scoring started at the 8:50 mark, slapping home a rebound past Watertown keeper Anton Borodkin. The assist on the goal belonged to Connor Wooley, making it 1-0.

For the second time this weekend, Danbury doubled up the shots on goal in the first twenty minutes 23-11 and held the 1-0 lead at the break.

At the 3:57 mark of the second period, Davide Gaeta would continue his hot streak, scoring a power play goal, beating Frankie McClendon and knoting the game at 1-1. Trevor Grasby and Tate Leeson had the helperson the play.

Trevor Grasby was able to give the Wolves their first lead of the game at the 7:38 mark for another powerplay goal, assisted by Trevor Lord, and making it 2-1 Watertown.

Trevor Lord extended the Wolves lead 3-1 at 10:42 of the period, knifing a shot over the shoulder of McClendon with assists going to Grasby and goal keeper Anton Borodkin.

Watertown held on to the 3-1 lead at the second intermission and also outshot Danbury 21-7 in the frame.

Just 1:48 into the third, Connor Woolley made a nifty move inside the blue line and wristed home a shot past Borodkin to get the Hat Tricks back within one. Kyle Gonzales was credited with the assist.

At 15:25 of the period, Jonny Ruiz muscled his way past the Watertown defense and beat Borodkin ti tie the game at 3-3. Neither team would add a tally after that, and we would head to overtime once again between these two in Watertown.

The extra frame found both goal keepers making outstanding saves, with each facing a breakaway effort by the opposing team, and sending the game to a shootout.

Connor Woolley netted the only goal of the shootout, his second of the night, sending the Hat Tricks to the 4-3 win

The Wolves will host the Carolina Thunderbirds in a three game cross divisional set next weekend, while the Hat Tricks will head home to host the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday and Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.