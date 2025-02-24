Lobsters Fall Short vs Bobcats at Home

ATHENS, GA - The Rock Lobsters fell 1-0 to the Blue Ridge Bobcats Sunday night in Akins Ford Arena.

After Blue Ridge dealt Athens its first shutout loss of the season Friday night, they were able to do so again Sunday off the back of another great goaltender performance.

It was Gregory Hussey who was the hero Friday in Wytheville; tonight, it was Connor Green who stopped 41 shots after returning from a loan.

The lone goal came at the 1:15 mark of the second period, as Vladislav Vlasov redirected a Joshua Slegers shot into the Rock Lobster net.

Josh Rosenzweig had a strong performance himself for Athens, stopping 27 of 28.

The Rock Lobsters (29-6-2, 80 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Friday night, welcoming the Monroe Moccasins to the Classic City for Wizards Night & Teacher Appreciation Night.

