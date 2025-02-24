Zydeco Dominate Sea Wolves, Complete Weekend Sweep Before Mardi Gras Break

February 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Biloxi, MS - Zydeco looking to complete the weekend sweep vs the Mississippi Sea Wolves before their Mardi Gras break.

Tonight the beat goes on for the Zydeco as Shane Haggerty finds the back of the net just 2:32 into the game. Haggerty again would find the back of the net on the Power Play to make it 2-0 Zydeco early just 4:08 into the game. Jake Cox on a pretty play would net one home making it 3-0 just 2 minutes later. After 20 minutes the Zydeco lead 20 minutes.

In the second period the Zydeco would strike fast again just 3 minutes into the middle frame, Scott Shorrock on a beautiful shot would make it 4-0. 5 minutes later Curt Hansen would find the back of the net to make it 4-1 and ruin the shutout again for Bailey Stephens.

In the third period Brodie Thornton on a beautiful impossible angle shot would net one far side to make it 5-1 just 3 minutes into the third. And on a 5 on 3 the Zydeco would strike for the second time on the Power Play as Nick Ketola snipes one from the slot at 15:57 of the third. The Zydeco would skate off with a sweep and 6 crutial points.

Winning goaltender Bailey Stephens saves 32 of 33 for a 0.970s% earning his 10th win of the season, improving his record to 10-2-2

Losing goaltender Richie Parent saves 33 of 39 for a final save percentage of a 0.846s% falling to a record of 1-6-0.

Next week the Zydeco will be off and get a chance to rest up before their final road trip weekend against Mississippi back in Biloxi before finally returning home for their first home game in 3 months!

