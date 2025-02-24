Zydeco Bounce Back: Dominant 4-1 Win over Sea Wolves

February 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Zydeco roll into town trying to steal a game back from the Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The Zydeco kicked off the first period with a bad taste in their mouth as they dropped the first game 3-1 against the Sea Wolves. This time around the Zydeco would strike first off the stick of Brodie Thornton who streaked down main street in the slot and ripped it past Edward Coffee to make it 1-0 Zydeco. After 20 minutes the Zydeco would end up leading the game with the only goal in the game.

In the second period the Zydeco would strike fast just 4:15 in the second Nick Ketola would find the back of the net off the assist of Thomas McGuire and Scott Shorrock. But that would be it as the Zydeco would find their second power play goal in two games as Elijah Wilson sniped one short side bar down against Coffee to the assist of Brodie Thornton and Dmitry Kuznetsov at 17:57 of the second making it 3-0 Zydeco.

In the third period Shane Haggerty would net one half way through the final frame off an odd man rush making it 4-0 Zydeco to the assist of Jake Cox and Nick Ketola. But a couple minutes later the Sea Wolves would ruin Bailey Stevens Shutout making it 4-1 off a ripping shot from Andrew Stacey to the assist of Sam Turner and Dalton Anderson. But that is where the game would end as the Zydeco would find their first win of the series.

Winning goaltender Bailey Stephens saves 19 of 20 for a 0.950s% earning his 9th win of the season improving his record to 9-2-2.

Losing goaltender Edward Coffee saves 28 of 32 for a final save percentage of a 0.875s% falling to a record of 3-11-1.

Next game will be tomorrow night against these same Seawolves at 6:05pt CT before a week off. Zydeco trying to enter the bye week on a high note!

