Seattle Reign FC Announces Lee Nguyen as Assistant Coach

February 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the hiring of Lee Nguyen as assistant coach, rounding out Head Coach Laura Harvey's coaching staff ahead of the 2025 NWSL season. Nguyen will join Reign FC immediately in Coachella for the Coachella Valley Invitational as the club prepares to take on Angel City FC on Saturday, February 22.

"We're thrilled to add Lee to our coaching staff and bring his experience to the Reign," said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. "With more than two decades in the game as both a player and a coach, he brings valuable insight and quality to our group."

"It's a pleasure to welcome Lee Nguyen to our technical staff at Reign FC," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "His wealth of experience across the NWSL makes him a valuable addition as we continue building out our First Team side. Lee's coaching expertise, combined with his high-level playing career, will play a key role in player development and strengthening our team's pursuit of victories and a championship this season."

Nguyen holds a USSF B license and joins Reign FC for his fifth season coaching in the NWSL after spending the 2024 season with Angel City FC as an assistant coach. Prior to coaching in Los Angeles, Nguyen served as an assistant coach with the Kansas City Current in 2023 and had a two-year stint with the Washington Spirit (2021, 2022), helping the club win the 2021 NWSL Championship.

Nguyen played professionally for 17 years before becoming an assistant coach, including a nine-year run in Major League Soccer and over 250 MLS appearances across three clubs.

Beginning in 2012, he spent six years with the New England Revolution, where he was a finalist for league MVP and named team captain in 2016. Nguyen joined LAFC in 2018, the club's inaugural season, and later helped the team win the 2019 Supporters' Shield. The following year, he joined expansion club Inter Miami FC before returning to New England to finish his MLS career in 2020. Nguyen's professional career extended beyond the country to the Netherlands, Denmark and Vietnam.

The Texas native made his United States Men's National Team debut in 2007 and earned nine caps with the team through 2015.

"I'm honored to join Seattle Reign FC and be a part of this globally respected and established club," said Nguyen. "This is an organization known for its high standards, competitive spirit and incredible culture, and I'm excited to contribute to the team's success. I can't wait to get started and work alongside this talented group."

