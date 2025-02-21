Racing Signs Former Utah Standout O'Kane to First Pro Contract

February 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Former University of Utah star Katie O'Kane has signed her first professional contract, joining Racing Louisville FC on a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

The 23-year-old O'Kane joined Racing Louisville as a non-roster invitee to preseason in January. A forward in the college ranks, the Seattle native will slot into Racing's midfield as a pro.

"Katie has come in, worked hard and earned herself a spot on the roster," said Racing's head coach, Bev Yanez. "We look forward to being a part of her development and are excited to have her here at Racing."

O'Kane played for three seasons at Utah, starting every game in which she appeared - 54 in total - while scoring 16 goals and tallying six assists. She led the Utes in goal contributions in both 2023 and 2024 and registered two hat tricks during her time in Salt Lake City.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Racing Louisville," O'Kane said. "Playing in the National Women's Soccer League has been a dream of mine since before I can remember, and I'm so grateful that I get to start my professional career with such an amazing club."

Prior to joining the Utes program, O'Kane spent two seasons in her hometown at the University of Washington. She appeared in 29 games for the Huskies with two starts, scoring two goals. She was a member of Washington's 2020 NCAA Tournament team that advanced to the third round, starting in the Huskies' first round victory over Liberty.

In addition to her collegiate experience, O'Kane played in the pre-professional USL W League with Oakland Soul in 2024. She helped the team to a second-place finish in the NorCal Division.

O'Kane joins a talented Racing rookie class that includes former Duke defender Ella Hase, Nebraska forward Sarah Weber and Virginia Tech defender Allie George, a Louisville native. She'll bolster a midfield that features 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup veterans Savannah DeMelo of the United States and Ary Borges of Brazil, as well as Taylor Flint, who has numbered 12 U.S. caps.

Racing begins its 2025 season Saturday, March 15, at Lynn Family Stadium, hosting North Carolina Courage. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com/opener or by calling (502) 568-2489.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 21, 2025

Racing Signs Former Utah Standout O'Kane to First Pro Contract - Racing Louisville FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.