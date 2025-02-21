Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC in Coachella Valley Invitational

February 21, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will kick off its final match of the Coachella Valley Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 22 against Bay FC at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. PT, and tickets are available here. Match updates will be provided on Wave social media accounts via X @sandiegowavefc and Instagram @sandiegowavefc.

San Diego and Bay have faced each other three times in all competitions with the Wave holding the advantage of a 2-1-0 record. Both teams last met in the 2024 NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup when San Diego defeated Bay 3-1 at Torero Stadium.

San Diego played its first match of CVI against Houston Dash last Sunday, Feb. 16, which ended in a scoreless draw. Five of San Diego's newest signings, Trinity Armstrong, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, DiDi Haračić, Favour Emmanuel, and Gia Corley, made their Club debut. Kimmi Ascanio, Pearl Cecil, Hanna Lundkvist, Savannah McCaskill, and María Sánchez all contributed a full 90 minute performance for the Wave.

CVI NWSL Weekend Two Schedule

Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT

San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC at 11:00 a.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11:00 a.m. PT

Angel City FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:00 p.m. PT

