Billings Outlaws Playbook: Training Camp

February 25, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







Pads and helmets came on Monday for the Billings Outlaws. With the AF1 season just around the corner, Billings is ramping up in preparation for the season ahead. The team is fresh off winning a championship and ready to return to the arena and make another run to the title.

Building a Team

Coach Cedric Walker knows what it takes to bring his team to the Arena Championship game. Fans can hear the excitement building again in Montana. "I'm excited about the bigs, the offensive line, and the defensive line. They showed up to camp very, very in shape. I like our size a lot. Our coaches are doing a great job preparing them to suit up. We've been in the film room a lot, every day. I like our young guys a lot. Our beginning process is right where it needs to be, and where things are heading is on the right trajectory."

With the season directly in sight, Coach Walker and the Outlaws maintain the same motto. Every week is their championship.

Team Mantra

"Nothing has changed from previous years as a coach, 1-0 each week. We picked the right guys, the standard is the standard here, and that won't change. The team we picked knows what they are in for. The attention to detail is where it needs to be mid-season. Steve (Billings Outlaws Owner) came in and talked to the guys and let them know what the goal is, and that's 1-0 and attention to detail."

The Outlaws head out to Washington to face the Wolfpack on Sunday, March 16th, to kick off the season.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.