February 25 Transactions Update

February 25, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We are 12 days away from the kickoff of the 2025 Arena Football One season! All of our teams are at training camp and we continue to get ready for the season. Here is the February 25, 2025, AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Dwayne Hollis Corpus Christi DB

The following players have had their status updated from physically unable to perform to refused to report.

Kevin Thurmon Billings DL

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.