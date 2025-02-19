Sarasota Paradise to Join USL League One

February 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and Sarasota Paradise today announced that professional soccer is coming to Sarasota, Fla. Led by CEO and Sporting Director Marcus Walfridson, Sarasota Paradise will move from USL League Two to USL League One and become the city's first professional soccer team and the only independent professional sports organization.

"Sarasota Paradise embodies the passion and ambition we value in USL communities," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Real Estate Officer. "This move to the professional ranks isn't just about elevating the club - it's about strengthening soccer's presence in an area with a deep appreciation for arts, entertainment and sports. With a strong foundation and a vision for long-term success, Sarasota Paradise is ready to take this next step. The Sarasota region has long been a hub for elite athletic development, shaped by the legacy of world-class facilities like IMG Academy and the continued expansion of Premier Sports Campus, the club's home. That foundation well positions Sarasota Paradise to grow and thrive in USL League One."

Sarasota Paradise came to fruition when Walfridson, a devoted soccer entrepreneur from Sweden, fell in love with Sarasota and recognized a need for a professional sports team that could help bring the community together.

Since its launch in 2023, the pre-professional soccer team has seen much success, including being named USL League Two's New Organization of the Year in 2023, winning the South Florida Division in 2024 and qualifying for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025.

Walfridson will serve as managing partner of the League One team through Audigr Group Inc. (AGI), a global sports and entertainment enterprise founded by Walfridson, with Kenneth Bethune as principal team owner. Bethune is a Texas-based entrepreneur and attorney with a diverse portfolio of ventures and is also a co-founder of AGI and Sarasota Paradise.

Additionally, the Papanicholas family will be a minority partner and provide extensive knowledge and resources to design and develop short-term and long-term facility strategies and capital improvements that will benefit the team and community.

The team is currently adding additional investors.

"Kenneth and I have had a shared vision from the very start of this project and that was to evolve Sarasota Paradise," said Walfridson. "A sustainable club needs genuine support, and genuine support comes from a shared story - one with ups, downs, surprises and growth. Starting in USL League Two let us build from scratch, creating a true journey with our community as we work toward a professional team. Over the past few years, we have built Sarasota Paradise one season at a time, with our fans, for our community. This endeavor is about more than just soccer; it's about creating something enduring. With the backing of local government officials, advisors, players, fans and so many more, I am thrilled to be bringing professional soccer to our community."

Last year, Sarasota Paradise announced Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch will be its new home field for the upcoming 2025 League Two season beginning in mid-May and running through July.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's Brittany Lamont (left), Sarasota Paradise's Marcus Walfridson (center) and USL's Justin Papadakis (right) | Image Credit: Hunter Butler

"As a proud representative of our community, I am delighted that the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch has been named the new home field for Sarasota Paradise of the USL," said Commissioner Dr. Bob McCann of the Manatee County Board of Commissioners. "This exciting development not only highlights the top-tier quality of our local facilities, but it also reinforces our commitment to fostering growth and excellence in sports. We are thrilled to welcome Sarasota Paradise and look forward to the incredible energy and enthusiasm this will bring to Lakewood Ranch."

For more information on the club's transition, visit the club's website and follow Sarasota Paradise on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) and YouTube.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 19, 2025

Sarasota Paradise to Join USL League One - Sarasota Paradise

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.