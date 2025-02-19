Becht Makes Changes to Coaching Staff

February 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht today announced the following changes to his coaching staff for the upcoming UFL season:

Phil McGeoghan has been promoted to Offensive Coordinator and will also continue his role as Wide Receivers Coach and joining the Battlehawks will be Seneca Wallace, who will serve as the Quarterbacks Coach.

"Phil did a great job with the wide receivers last year and has a deep understanding of our offense, which will allow him to collaborate with Kyle (Caskey), Marc (Columbo), and myself while also providing continuity for our players," said Becht. "Seneca is somebody I spoke with several years ago and excited we are able to finally add him to the staff. As someone who was a dual-threat quarterback at the highest level, he will be a huge asset not just for our quarterbacks, but the entire offense."

A veteran of four NFL seasons with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders, McGeoghan joined St. Louis last season after coaching wide receivers for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. He had most recently worked as the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Twelve different receivers caught at least five passes in 2024, as the Battlehawks hauled in a total of 191 catches for 1887 yards and 16 touchdowns as part of the second-highest scoring offense in the league (26.0 ppg).

A fourth round selection (110th overall) by Seattle in the 2003 NFL Draft, Wallace spent ten seasons with the Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers. A triple-threat, he passed for 4947 yards with 31 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, rushed for 293 yards and a touchdown, and had six receptions for 106 yards. Wallace was also a member of the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers and spent 2020 as a coaching assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Battlehawks will kick off the second season of UFL action on Friday, March 28, at the Houston Roughnecks before their home opener against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. CT in The Dome at America's Center. Single-game tickets go on-sale February 27. Season tickets, suites, and group sales are available now at www.UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

