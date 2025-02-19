Stallions Announce Single Game Tickets Go on Sale February 27

February 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Stallions and the United Football League announced on Wednesday that single game tickets will become available to the general public starting on Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans may purchase tickets to any Stallions home game this season at Protective Stadium through the Legacy Arena Box Office or through Ticketmaster.

"We're excited that the UFL is opening up the opportunity for fans to purchase single game tickets for this season," said Vice President of Business Operations David Martin. "We encourage fans to purchase tickets sooner rather than later to ensure you are there to cheer on your Stallions. We cannot wait to see the best fans in the UFL pack out Protective on April 11 for our home opener. Giddy Up!"

The Stallions will play on the road for the first two weeks of the season before returning to Birmingham in Week 3 of the UFL season in a matchup against the Arlington Renegades. The home opener on Friday, April 11 will be promoted as Red Regin Red Out and includes the banner unveiling to honor the 2024 UFL Championship team. Below are the remainder of promotions and dates for Stallions' home games this season (all times listed are central):

Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Memphis Showboats | Rodeo and School Spirit | Post-game Fireworks

Sunday, May 4 at 3 p.m. vs. San Antonio Brahmas | Faith, Family and Football | Post-game Fireworks

Sunday, May 11 at 11 a.m. vs. Houston Roughnecks | Mother's Day

Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m. vs. Michigan Panthers | Hats off to Heroes

The entire 2025 season will be known as, "More of the Stallions You Love," a movement to build the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming season, as the three-time spring football Champions look to win four-consecutive league titles. This campaign is a part of a league wide "More of What You Love" promotion that highlights the emotional connection that fans and residents of Birmingham have for the game of football and all the traditions that surround it.

The video and digital creative team for the Stallions will film at each Stallions home game this season, with hopes to capture the story of the passion that we share for the action, celebration and unforgettable moments of the game of football. Additionally, capturing the unmatched energy and memorable experience of Stallions games at Protective Stadium. These season-long videos will also spotlight the deep-rooted hometown pride for the Magic City, spring football traditions and fan cultures like the Horsemen, that fuel our city's love for Stallions' football.

The opening game for the Stallions is Sunday, March 30 against the D.C. Defenders at 2 p.m. CT at Audi Field in our nation's capital. Season tickets to the 2025 Stallions season are on sale now at Stallions Ticket Central.

