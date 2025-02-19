Showboats Single-Game Tickets on Sale February 27

February 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Single-game tickets for the Memphis Showboats' 2025 United Football League season will go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT.

Tickets for any of the Showboats' five home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium are available at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com. Season tickets are still available through the above contacts as well.

Memphis kicks off its 2025 campaign at home, hosting the Michigan Panthers at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, March 30. The Showboats will be back at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for a matchup with the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. CT. The St. Louis Battlehawks invade Memphis on Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. The penultimate home game of the season comes on Saturday, May 24, when the Arlington Renegades visit for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The Showboats' home finale will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 1 against the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.

In conjunction with the single-game ticket announcement, the Showboats have launched their 2025 campaign "More of the Showboats You Love." The campaign is part of the UFL's league-wide "More of What You Love" campaign, highlighting the emotional connection fans and Memphians have to the game of football and everything surrounding it. See more: https://youtu.be/6NuuznN-g4g

As part of this campaign, fans are encouraged to visit the Showboats' social media pages and web site as the team looks to bring to life the story of the fans' incredible passion for action, excitement and memorable moments of a UFL and Showboats' game day. This campaign will also spotlight the deep-rooted Memphis pride, hometown traditions and loyal fandom of Showboats supporters.

To find out more about the 2025 Memphis Showboats, see the full schedule and purchase tickets, fans can also click on UFLShowboats.com.

