Arlington Renegades Single Game Tickets on Sale February 27th for 2025 Season

February 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, Texas - The United Football League (UFL) and the Arlington Renegades are excited to announce that single-game tickets for the 2025 season will be available to the public starting Thursday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to any of the Renegades' home games at Choctaw Stadium through Ticketmaster. With a high-energy, action-packed season on the horizon, these games promise an unforgettable experience for both dedicated Renegades supporters and first-time visitors alike.

Ticket Information

Single-game tickets for the 2025 season will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $25 and vary by seating options. Fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot for the upcoming season!

Season Tickets Available Now

Why wait for individual games when you can enjoy the entire season? Season tickets for the Renegades are currently on sale, starting at $100. Season ticket holders enjoy incredible benefits, including:

The ability to exchange tickets for games they can't attend.

Discounts on stadium concessions.

Savings on merchandise at the team store and online.

Exclusive access to special events and more!

Premium Game Day Experience

Looking for an elevated experience? Gather your group and take your game day to the next level with one of the Renegades' Premium Suite or Premium Club packages. Enjoy the action in style with a premium buffet, exclusive seating, and the ultimate suite experience for family, friends, or co-workers. Visit the Renegades ticketing portal for more information!

"More of the Renegades You Love" Campaign

In conjunction with the single game ticket launch, the Renegades are unveiling their 2025 campaign, "More of the Renegades You Love." This campaign is designed to ignite excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season, connecting fans with the passion and energy of Renegades football. Highlighting the unique fan culture and Texas football traditions, this campaign celebrates what makes Arlington Renegades football an unmissable experience for DFW residents and beyond.

Home Game Schedule

Don't miss the Renegades' exciting home games this season, each filled with thrilling football action and fan-friendly activities. Here's a look at the 2025 home game schedule:

March 29 vs. San Antonio - Home Opener - Return of the Bandit

Celebrate the return of Renegades football in a night of excitement, pride, and pure Renegades spirit!

April 6 vs. Houston - Hats Off to Heroes

Honoring military, first responders, and all those who serve our communities. Wear your hat high as we salute our heroes!

April 19 vs. St. Louis - Her Game Day

Celebrating women and girls in sports, this game highlights the incredible women in our community and their impact on football.

April 27 vs. DC - Celebration of Football

A night dedicated to the passion and excitement of the game we all love- Renegades football!

May 10 vs. Michigan - Fan Appreciation Night

This night is all about YOU, the heart and soul of the Renegades! Expect surprises, giveaways, and a heartfelt thank you for your support.

Get Your Tickets Now

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action! Get your tickets today and join the Renegades as they aim to make a statement this season. For more information about tickets and the 2025 season schedule, visit UFLRenegades.com.

