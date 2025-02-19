Roughnecks Announce Single Game Tickets to Go on Sale Thursday, February 27

February 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON -The Houston Roughnecks today announced single game tickets for all five Houston Roughnecks regular season home games will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT.

"This season, we're bringing more swagger, more energy, and more unique game day experiences to all the great fans of Roughneck Nation," said Houston Roughnecks VP of Team Business and Event Operations Catherine Schultz. "We can't wait to launch the 2025 UFL season right here in H-Town on March 28, as we return to our roots at TDECU Stadium for the best chapter of Roughneck football yet."

In addition to the excitement surrounding the upcoming single game ticket sales, the Roughnecks are continuing to show their commitment to the Houston community through multiple initiatives and events that celebrate "More H-Town Football," as part of the UFL's leaguewide "More of What You Love" campaign.

- Roughnecks Reach: A community initiative dedicated to making a lasting impact in Houston through education, veterans support, nonprofit partnerships, youth sports and cultural celebration. The Roughnecks recently announced two local partnerships, including the Mighty Oaks Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit organization committed to serving military and first responder communities who have endured hardship around the globe, and BEAR, a nonprofit organization committed to improving lives by providing hope and help for at-risk and CPS-involved children to becoming contributing and functioning members of their community.

- Roughnecks Community Ticket Program: The program provides an opportunity for nonprofit organizations, youth groups and underserved families to receive complimentary tickets to attend Houston Roughnecks home games. Local businesses and individuals may purchase game tickets and unique fan experiences for Houston-area nonprofits, and the Roughnecks will manage those tickets by donating them to local organizations on their behalf.

- Roughnecks Rig Crew : Establishing a Houston Roughnecks Bar Network with key local establishments across the city to create a dedicated home for fans to gather, watch games, and engage with the Roughnecks brand all season long.

- Roughnecks Hard Hat Design Challenge : An artwork and graphic design competition to create the 2025 Houston Roughnecks Hard Hat.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m., individual tickets can be purchased at uflroughnecks.com/tickets. Season ticket packages are still available and start at $20 per game ($100 for five home games). For schedules and broadcast details, please visit theufl.com.

