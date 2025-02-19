DC Defenders Announce Single Game Ticket on Sale Date

February 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Washington, D.C. - Single-game tickets for all five DC Defenders regular-season home games will go on sale Thursday, February 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Early access is available to Shield Club season ticket members and Defenders fans who sign up online for Insider Access to team news and information.

In conjunction with this milestone, the Defenders launched its 2025 season campaign, "More of the Defenders You Love" to build anticipation and excitement for the upcoming season. The campaign highlights the emotional connection fans in the District have to the game of football alongside the palpable energy of a city in full bloom.

"The Defenders have quickly become known for the unforgettable energy during games that extend from authentic player interactions with fans to iconic traditions like the Beer Snake," said Kate Greenberg, DC Defenders Vice President of Team Business. "This year, our fans can expect even MORE as the Defenders roar back with an unmissable season of spring football."

The Defenders will show the love to fans with more ways to experience game day. These enhancements include:

New DC Defenders Shield Crew - the official group for all Season Ticket Members. Inspired by the stalwart fans who have stood with the team since the 2020 season, the Shield Crew was built to recognize the commitment and loyalty of season ticket holders through expanded member benefits. The best way to secure great seats at the lowest prices and receive game day benefits, invitations to exclusive events, and discounts on merchandise is to join the Shield Crew.

First-ever DC Defenders Kids Club, a season-long membership open to children ages 12 years and younger. Memberships are a $20 add-on to any season ticket package and include a digital membership card, kid-friendly Defenders gear to proudly show fandom, and memorable game day experiences.

Fan experience themes for each regular season home game. The team opens the season seeing red with its Red Zone home opener and introduces its first-ever cherry blossom-inspired "Blossom Bowl". The themes round out with celebrations of the sport we love, local heroes, and our devoted fans that make the city special.

Collaboration with over a dozen local establishments to create the Defenders Bar Network. Each bar, brewery, and eatery serve as a gathering place for Defenders fans to enjoy game day food and drink specials as well as watch parties when the team is on the road. Throughout the year, the Defenders will also host events at official Bar Network partner locations that include player meet and greets and merchandise giveaways.

DC Defenders Community Partnerships platform offers local football teams, school-based sports, and PTAs a fun and easy way to fundraise while enjoying spring football at Audi Field. Each participating organization receives a custom ticket portal and marketing toolkit. A $5 contribution goes back to the organization for every ticket purchased.

Additional game day experiences and unique ticket opportunities will be announced soon. Visit ufldefenders.com for more information.

