Single Game Tickets Set to Go On-Sale

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks today announced that single-game tickets for the 2025 UFL season will go on-sale next Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. CT with tickets starting at just $21 per game.

The Battlehawks will again play all six of their home games inside The Dome at America's Center, beginning on Sunday, April 6 at 5:30 p.m. when they host the San Antonio Brahmas in a rematch of last year's XFL Conference Championship.

The defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions and Michigan Panthers will make their first regular season visit to the Gateway City, while conference rivals the Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders will join San Antonio in making return trips to "The Battledome".

In conjunction with this milestone, the Battlehawks also launched their 2025 Season campaign, " More of The Lou You Love," to build the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming season. This campaign, which is part of the UFL's leaguewide "More of What You Love" campaign, highlights the deep-rooted hometown pride of "The Lou" and loyal fandom that fuels the love for Battlehawks football.

"We are excited to have six home games this season," said David Kinsey, Vice President of Team Business Operations. "Besides the new turf and lighting inside The Dome, we have continued to listen to feedback and are providing 'even more of what you love' to the gameday experience this season."

Among those additions will be the opening of the McDonald's Flight Deck. With a capacity to hold over 2,500 people, this area behind the north end zone is accessible to fans from all seating levels and will feature family-friendly activities throughout each game.

Featuring concession stands and open views to the field, the Flight Deck boasts several giant TV screens to make sure all the action in each game is visible to the entire area.

St. Louis Battlehawks season tickets, including premium seating options and suites, and group sales are currently available at uflbattlehawks.com/tickets or contact the Battlehawks ticket office at tickets@uflbattlehawks.com for more information.

