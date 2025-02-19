San Antonio Brahmas Single-Game Tickets on Sale February 27

February 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Single-game tickets for the San Antonio Brahmas' 2025 United Football League season will go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT.

Tickets for any of the Brahmas' four home games at The Alamodome are available at uflbrahmas.com/tickets. Fans can contact a member of the Brahmas Ticket Experience team at 210-404-4539 or via email at tickets@uflbrahmas.com.

Fans can also purchase great season tickets packages for all four home games starting at $25 per game. Access to the Lone Star Club, Brahmas Bullpen and Private Suite Leases are also available.

The defending XFL Conference champions will face conference rival the Arlington Renegades in their season opener on Saturday, March 29 at 3 p.m. CT on the road in Arlington. San Antonio's home opener will be Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. CT when they welcome the Houston Roughnecks to the Alamodome. The Brahmas will also host the DC. Defenders on Friday May 9 at 7 p.m. CT and the Memphis Showboats on Friday May 16 at 7 p.m. CT. San Antonio closes out the regular season at home against the Arlington Renegades on June 1 at 11 a.m. CT.

In conjunction with the single-game ticket announcement, the Brahmas have launched their 2025 campaign "The Herd You Love." The campaign is part of the UFL's league-wide "More of What You Love" campaign, highlighting the emotional connection fans and San Antonians have to the game of football and everything surrounding it. See more: https://youtu.be/3oap9VNn2zg

As part of this campaign, fans are encouraged to visit the Brahmas' social media pages and web site as the team looks to bring to life the story of the fans' incredible passion for action, excitement and memorable moments of a UFL and Brahmas' game day. This campaign will also spotlight the deep-rooted San Antonio pride, hometown traditions and loyal fandom of Brahmas' supporters.

To find out more about the 2025 San Antonio Brahmas, see the full schedule and purchase tickets, fans can also visit UFLBrahmas.com.

