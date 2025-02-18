Gradkowski Leaves for Detroit Lions

February 18, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League today announced that Offensive Coordinator Bruce Gradkowski has left the team for a position with the Detroit Lions in the NFL.

Gradkowski spent the past two seasons with the Battlehawks, helping guide the team to a conference-best 260 points scored in 2024 and the second-highest scoring offense (25.4 ppg) overall during his tenure.

"My congratulations to Bruce, he did a phenomenal job for our football team and has been an integral part of my success as a head coach," said Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht. "As a former teammate and working alongside him these past two seasons, I've had an up-close look at his ability and work ethic. Bruce absolutely deserves this opportunity and he is going to do great things in Detroit."

A 2006 sixth-round pick by Tampa Bay, Gradkowski spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Battlehawks will kick off the second season of UFL action on Friday, March 28, at the Houston Roughnecks before their home opener against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. CT in The Dome at America's Center. Season tickets, suites, and group sales are available now at www.UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

