Team Shondell Captures Victory in Historic Inaugural PVF All-Star Match

February 23, 2025







The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match lived up its billing, and then some. In front of a thrilled capacity crowd of 6,943 on Saturday at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana. The Team Shondell All-Stars, coached by Purdue University volleyball coach Dave Shondell, defeated Team Collier coached by Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier by a total point score of 58-47.

But the magnitude of the event reached far beyond the final score. The All-Star Match was the first women's pro volleyball match to be shown on a traditional American over-the-air network with PVF broadcast partner CBS. Those tuning in and in the stands were treated to a high-intensity match highlighting the extreme athleticism of the players competing.

"The level of play today, I thought was remarkable," winning coach Shondell said. "For them to go out and play with the intensity and focus and the cohesion, it was just fun to be a part of. It was just a thrill.

"To have this kind of a league is just going to continue the evolution of this sport," he added. "That's why it's important for them to be doing what they're doing. This is a big moment, it really is."

While the match was played in a traditional three-set format on the home court of the Indy Ignite, the winning team was determined by overall points. After winning the first sets 25-22 and 25-20, Team Shondell needed only to reach eight points in the third set to clinch the victory. That came when Shondell's squad took an 8-5 lead to make the final score 58-47. The teams completed the third set anyway, with Team Shondell securing the sweep with a 15-10 triumph.

Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller of the defending PVF champion Omaha Supernovas led all players with 13 points on 11 kills, a block and a service ace. The 2024 PVF All-First Team selection was especially impressive in the first set when she totaled six kills and the ace during a stretch when Team Shondell blew away from a 2-2 tie to a 13-7 advantage.

Nuneviller missed the lone All-Star practice on Friday but spoke with Team Shondell setter Alisha Childress of the Vegas Thrill prior to the match to get a feel for the game plan.

"We've played together a little bit," Nuneviller said of Childress. "She's so good, she knows the ball I like. I felt like it was pretty seamless as soon as we stepped on the court. I think something I'm known for is getting smart swings, using the block well, getting good shots, and I think that was working for me today."

The second set was tighter, with Team Shondell clinging to a 20-18 lead until going on a 5-2 run to close it out. Atlanta Vibe opposite hitter Merritt Beason led the way with five kills, including the deciding point.

Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer of the Indy Ignite took control for Team Shondell in the third set, notching six kills to finish the match second only to Nuneviller with 11 points (10 kills, one block).

Team Collier was led by Orlando Valkyries opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie's eight kills and a block. The hometown Ignite were well represented on Team Collier as well. Setter Sydney Hilley led all players with 14 assists and libero Kylie Murr was tops with 11 digs. "It was an honor to be a part of this event and I think it was really well done," Hilley said. "I think it was really cool to see my home franchise show out and have a sellout crowd for us. It really means a lot and they were really getting into the game. Just to be a part of this and such a high level of play for only one practice together, I was pretty impressed with how we did and how engaged the fans were. And just to be making history with some of my best friends, it's so fun and an honor to be a part of."

While the competitive spirit was high between the two teams, so was the level of enjoyment.

"It's really fun to play with people you typically play across the net from," Team Collier libero Morgan Hentz of the Atlanta Vibe said. "Just such a high level of play and high level of talent, it's been a blast. I'm really happy to get to do something like this and showcase our sport to the world, especially young, aspiring volleyball players. We didn't have this growing up and get to see it, so we're glad to have that first meeting to showcase our sport."

And that, after all, was the primary reason for this first of an expected many PVF All-Star Matches, to present the energy, athleticism and excitement of women's volleyball to an eager, growing audience.

"That's why this is so important," Team Shondell setter Childress said. "It's why having a league here in the U.S. is so important, it's why treating the league with the utmost respect and having an All-Star game and getting it on a major broadcast station on CBS (is important).

"We want to continue this not just this year, but for years and years to come. We feel that energy; we can feel that that's what we're doing here. We're older and we're playing, and to see the younger generation get to look up to us, it's our responsibility but it's one we take very seriously to make sure they see volleyball at a high level all the way."

