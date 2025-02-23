Vibe Stumble to Fury on the Road

February 23, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (6-7) fell to the Columbus Fury (4-8) on Sunday afternoon at Nationwide Arena.

With the last set score reaching 23-25, the Fury were able to come out on top, averaging a team-hitting percentage of .259 over the Vibe's .147. The Vibe were led by outside hitter Leah Edmond, earning 12 kills on 31 attempts with only one error.

With her second-highest efficiency on the season, middle blocker Khori Louis hit .615 on the match, racking up nine kills on 13 attempts.

Setter Mia Tuaniga put up 34 assists in the three-set match, collecting 14 digs in total to lead the team. With Columbus's service pressure, the Vibe were held to a 13% perfect pass percentage, exceeded by the Fury's 24%, allowing the Fury to stay ahead and close out the match in three sets.

The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on Saturday, March 1st, competing against the Orlando Valkyries for the second time this season. The team will be back in Atlanta on Friday, March 7th to host their Gamechangers: Women Who Lead match to face Vegas Thrill for the final time this season. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena. Tickets for that match and all remaining Vibe matches are available at HERE!

Notes

Outside hitter Lead Edmond led the team with 12 kills total

Middle Blocker Khori Louis reached her second-highest hitting efficiency on the season hitting .615

Next home match is Friday, March 7th against the Vegas Thrill

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.