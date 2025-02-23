Fury Sweep Atlanta for Third Consecutive Win

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (4-8) found their first sweep of the 2025 season, defeating the Atlanta Vibe (6-7) 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) on Sunday afternoon. Izabella Rapacz and Raina Terry contributed heavily to the Fury offense. Rapacz totaled 16 kills, hitting .389, while Terry added an additional 13 kills, hitting .323 on the match. With 50 digs and nine blocks, Columbus held Atlanta to a .147 hitting efficiency.

SET ONE

Wilma Rivera started the match with an ace for the Fury, setting them ahead early. Another ace from Abby Walker brought Columbus ahead 6-2. Up 14-11, Walker took to the service line again and the Fury went on a four-point scoring run. Rapacz came alive, tallying six kills in the first set. Her fifth of the set brought the score to 20-13. A tip kill from Terry and another kill from Rapacz and the Fury led 23-16. Columbus won the first set 25-19.

SET TWO

After some back and forth early, the Fury separated with a four-point run at 8-4. Scoring on all cylinders, Rapacz, Rivera, and Terry tallied three kills during the run along with a solo block from Kaley Rammelsberg. The set was tied at 12-12 when Walker got a kill then headed to the service line. From there, the Fury went on a five-point run to 17-12. Atlanta and Columbus traded service errors and the Fury still led by five, 22-17. Another solo block from Rammelsberg secured the set for the Fury and they won 25-20.

SET THREE

The Fury started down and trailed by two points, 7-5. Tying the set up at 11-11, Walker headed to the service line and Columbus went on a four-point run with two kills and a block from Terry and Rapacz's 14th kill of the match. After winning a long rally, Columbus led 19-16, but Atlanta came back to tie the set 19-19. The two teams exchanged points back and forth till the Fury separated 23-21 with a kill from Terry. With a kill from Rapacz and a service error from Atlanta, the Fury won the set 25-23.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury head to Viejas Arena to take on the San Diego Mojo [3-8] on Saturday, March 1 at 9:05 p.m. ET.

