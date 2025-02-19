Panthers Defensive Lineman Atlias Bell Signs with Toronto of CFL

February 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE - The Bay Area Panthers' commitment to player advancement continues with defensive lineman Atlias Bell signing a contract with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

"We are excited to see Atlias continue his career in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts," said Bay Area Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is extremely active, tough, and powerful and has all the tools to be successful at the next level."

As a senior at the University of Houston, Bell flourished following a position switch from defensive tackle to defensive end. He recorded 42 tackles, 21 solo stops, 7 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks on the way to being tabbed as the fifth-rated edge rusher nationally by Pro Football Focus.

His success with the Cougars led to his first stint with Toronto in the CFL before signing with the Panthers.

"We are very proud of all our players who receive the opportunity to play in the NFL, CFL, and UFL. Atlias Bell signing with the Argonauts is now the next man up," said Keefe.

The Bay Area Panthers will host their season home opener on Sunday, March 30, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. To buy tickets or for more information, click HERE.

