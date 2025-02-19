Sharks Announce 2025 Training Camp Dates

February 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - With opening kickoff just 30 days away, the Sharks 2025 Training Camp schedule has been set. All players will report on March 3rd, 2025. Camp will run for two weeks and be held at University Christian School. Training Camp practices will be closed to the media and general public. The final 24-man roster will be announced Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The Ultimate Fan Party will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Fans are encouraged to come out, watch practice, see an Attack dance team performance and meet the players, coaching staff and Attack dance team. At the conclusion of practice there will be a question and answer session and a chance for photos and autographs. Season ticket holders are invited to attend and pick up their 15th season membership gift(s). Ticket staff will be on hand to answer any questions.

Key Dates:

March 3, 2025 - Training Camp Report Date

March 6, 2025 - First Day of Practice

March 15, 2025 - Season Ticket Holder Event 11 AM

March 19, 2025 - Final Cuts Roster to 24 Man

About the Jacksonville Sharks presented by True Vet Solutions

The Jacksonville Sharks are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL). The 4X Champions play all their home games on True Vet Field at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Sharks Season tickets for the 2025 season are now available. To become a Shark Nation member or for more information please call (904) 621-0700 or visit https://www.jaxsharks.com/shark-nation-memberships. Follow the Sharks on Facebook at facebook.com/jaxsharks and on X and Instagram @jaxsharks, as well as the Attack Dance Team at facebook.com/sharkattackdance and Chum at facebook.com/chumsharks.

