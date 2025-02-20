A Movement Begins Now: AFC Toronto to Host Inaugural Match at BMO Field

February 20, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto is thrilled to announce the city's first professional women's soccer club will launch its historic chapter on the grandest of stages. As part of a partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), BMO Field will host the first official match in club history on April 19 at 4 p.m. ET.

The landmark event provides supporters across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond an opportunity to witness the beginning of a legendary women's sport movement inside a prestigious Canadian stadium after decades of dreaming.

AFC Toronto's first match is slated to be a central fixture of the Northern Super League's inaugural opening weekend.

The collaboration between AFC Toronto and MLSE is designed to inspire the next generation of athletes, coaches, supporters and industry leaders within the Toronto soccer community. In its inaugural season, AFC Toronto calls on all the dreamers, believers and go-getters, to rally behind the city's newest professional team this spring.

"This partnership represents extensive discussions and collaborative efforts, and we are proud to finally share this exciting news with the Toronto soccer community," said Helena Ruken, AFC Toronto CEO. "MLSE and AFC Toronto aim to inspire and better our community through sport and we are proud to bring this dream to life at our inaugural game. Together, we are enhancing the landscape of women's sports and encourage supporters to seize the opportunity to witness the beginning at BMO Field this April."

Home of Major League Soccer club Toronto FC, BMO Field features a state-of-the-art facility that has successfully hosted numerous prestigious sporting events, including for both the Men's and Women's Canadian National Soccer Teams. Additionally, the venue is set to host six matches during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the season opener, AFC Toronto will play its remaining home games for the 2025 NSL season at York Lions Stadium.

"MLSE is proud to work together with AFC Toronto to mark this important moment and to debut the city's first professional women's soccer club at BMO Field in April," said Nick Eaves, MLSE's Chief Operating Officer. "We will continually look for ways to support the exciting growth of women's professional sports to create opportunity for today's athletes, and just as importantly, to inspire future generations of girls who dream of playing their respective sports at the professional level."

AFC Toronto is committed to providing quality entertainment, fostering community engagement, and advocating for gender equity in Canadian sport, a commitment MLSE shares.

Additionally, this partnership serves as a foundation for AFC Toronto to pursue future collaborations with other leading organizations within the city. The club is eager to share more details and strengthen its relationships within Toronto's professional sports landscape.

Fans are encouraged to join the movement and buy their season membership which guarantees access to witness a pivotal moment in Canadian women's soccer history at BMO Field. If fans want an exclusive pre-sale and first right to single tickets at BMO Field, then sign up for the AFC Toronto newsletter at https://www.afctoronto.ca/contact today.

