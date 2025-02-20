American Meggie Dougherty Howard Pens Name to Calgary Wild FC Roster, Sinead McSharry Joins Coaching Staff

February 20, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY-The Calgary Wild FC took to the training pitch on Thursday with newly-signed American standout, Meggie Dougherty Howard, while Sinead McSharry joined the coaching staff and the Northern Super League unveiled its schedule for the inaugural season.

Dougherty Howard brings her leadership skills north of the border where she will suit up for the Calgary Wild FC when the team makes history, playing in the first ever Northern Super League game, April 16, in Vancouver.

"Being part of a new team and league from the very beginning is so exciting. I definitely want to be part of this historic moment for soccer in Canada," said Dougherty Howard. "The enthusiasm from everyone in Calgary's organization drew me in right away. I believe in the vision of the Club, and will do everything I can to help the team succeed. Calgary is a beautiful city with great sports fans so I can't wait to get started."

The highly-skilled professional brings extensive experience to Calgary's centre midfield postion, having played more than 10,000 minutes over the last eight seasons with four teams in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States, most recently with Angel City FC. Dougherty Howard is the complete player. Comfortable with the ball, she is sure to control the midfield with an extremely high passing and completion rate.

"Meggie is an incredibly consistent player who has been an integral part of every team she has played on. Her leadership on and off the field is sure to raise our standards and I know she will be a key member of our Club," said Alix Bruch, sporting director, Calgary Wild FC. "Meggie is a game changer, one that you have to keep your eyes on as she is always sure to make a key play. Her style of play features all the qualities of a top midfielder: sound technical skills, great vision, a strong passer and tackler. Our fans will be treated to watching one of the top midfielders in the Northern Super League."

Dougherty Howard progressed into the pro game after an award-winning stint with the University of Florida where she amassed 14 goals and 25 assists over 94 appearances. In her four years with the Gators, she was an NCAA All American Southeastern Conference (SEC) MVP and a two-time All-SEC honouree.

Arriving to the Stampede City this week from Tampa Bay, Florida in the midst of Calgary's arctic blast, Dougherty Howard turned up the heat on Thursday in her first practice on the pitch with her teammates at the Macron Performance Centre, guided by a new face on the coaching team who also hails from the United States.

Sinead McSharry has been named the first assistant coach of the Calgary Wild FC.

McSharry hails from London, England where she grew up playing and coaching. After moving stateside to pursue a master's at Smith College, she remained in the club and college game for the last decade. She joins Calgary Wild FC after a successful seven-year stint as head coach of the St. Lawrence University Saints with a people first mentality.

"The Calgary Wild embodies the type of empowering environment you want young girls and women to develop and thrive in. It was important for me to be part of a club whose ethos encourages us all to bring our authentic selves to every experience and embrace new on and off the field adventures with a bold and fierce spirit," said McSharry, who played herself at the highest level. "I am grateful and humbled that I will be participating in the inaugural Northern Super League season. This privilege was made possible because of so many resilient advocates demanding gender equity in sport and society. The league represents a legacy of fearless and selfless women. These women - from well-known cultural icons to the women in our own families - remind us to play and live beyond ourselves."

McSharry will fit right in with the group of women at the helm of the powerful movement building north of the border that is focused on inclusivity and community. She has positively impacted the development of young female athletes she has worked with throughout her career coaching NCAA, the non-profit realm, and at the elite academy level.

"These opportunities have helped me connect with inspiring people and learn new skills," added McSharry. "I believe in environments that are player-centered, promote creative play, and foster feelings of power and passion on and off the field. I care about people, offer unconventional ways of thinking about the game, and understand the responsibility that comes with being an ambassador for the Wild and women's soccer."

Her track record is proof of that.

McSharry has coached award-winning players, eleven All-Conference players and 16 athletes who have earned Liberty League All-Academic honours in one season at St. Lawrence University. Prior to coaching the Saints, McSharry was part of the coaching roster at Hamilton College where she helped lead the Continentals to the NCAA Division III championships in 2017. During her tenure at Hamilton, three players earned Second-Team All-NESCAC honours, 40 were named Academic All-NESCAC, and four earned All-NESCAC Sportsmanship Awards. She also served as the Lead Soccer School Coach at Manchester United FC in England (2010-2014) where she was one of 20 staff chosen to attend the Manchester United Premier Cup in China.

Northern Super League Unveils Inaugural Season Schedule

The Calgary Wild FC have circled April 16 on the calendar as the North Super League unveiled its inaugural schedule for the 2025 season.

One of the NSL's six founding clubs, Calgary Wild FC led by head coach Lydia Bedford, will kick off their 25-game season when they travel to Vancouver to take part in the historic first-ever game against the Rise at 7 p.m. PDT.

After continuing their road trip for matches against the Halifax Tides (April 26) and AFC Toronto (May 1), Calgary Wild FC will return to McMahon Stadium for their home opener, May 11 at 5 p.m. MDT.

"We are counting the days down until we get to officially unite with our fans for our highly anticipated home opener," said Lara Murphy, chief executive officer, Calgary Wild FC. "Over the last six months we have been connecting with the community in a meaningful way while welcoming and introducing these role models to Calgary who are driven to take to the pitch this spring to inspire a new generation of girls to dream of playing professional soccer at home. Planning is well underway for our home opener in May, and we are hoping to pack the stands, and bring the "call of the wild" across the country from Alberta's first professional women's sports team."

The first weekend of playoffs are set for November 1-2. The Championship match is slated for November 15.

Be a part of all the action in the legendary first season with the Calgary Wild FC by securing the best seats in the house. Season ticket memberships are currently available at https://www.calgarywildfc.com/game-tickets.

