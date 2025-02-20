Ottawa Rapid FC Announce Inaugural 2025 Regular Season Schedule

OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC announced Thursday its 2025 Northern Super League (NSL) schedule, consisting of 25 matches from April 27 through October 15. This year marks the first-ever season of professional women's soccer in the Nation's Capital.

The schedule features a season-high 10 matches on Saturdays and five matches on Sundays, including the Rapid FC home opener on Sunday, April 27, against Toronto.

Ottawa will play 13 regular-season home matches in the Stadium at TD Place at Lansdowne Park. More than half of Ottawa's home matches (7) are scheduled for weekend afternoons, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere that is accessible for fans of all ages and locations.

"Our first-ever schedule release marks a major milestone for the Club, and we couldn't be more excited to unveil it," said Stephanie Spruston, Ottawa Rapid FC Chief Operating Officer. "We've heard from fans eager for a mix of weekend and weeknight matches to fit into their summer plans. With a good balance of sunny afternoon weekend matches and exhilarating games under the lights, our fans will have ample opportunity to experience the energy and passion of live soccer throughout the summer."

"Our front office team is planning exciting themes, activations, and partnerships to enhance the fan experience, making it a true celebration of our community and women's sports in the Capital."

Ottawa will face each team five times. At home, they will host Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver three times each, while Halifax and Calgary will visit twice.

After back-to-back Saturday home matches on June 14 and June 21, Ottawa will have a two-week break before traveling for matches in Toronto and Calgary. They will return home on July 25 after the international break to face Halifax.

The team will play three consecutive home games on August 24, August 28, and September 7 before embarking on a three-match road stretch from September 13 to 20.

Ottawa Rapid FC will play its final regular-season home match on Wednesday, October 8, against Vancouver, before closing out the season in Halifax on October 15.

"The schedule release is an exciting moment for both players and fans, who play a key role in supporting the league," said Heidi Bloomfield, Chief Sport Officer of Ottawa Rapid FC. "We can't wait to see players from all teams show their talent and passion on the field at the Stadium at TD Place. For the women who have played for the love of the game, this is a well-deserved achievement that paves the way for current and future generations. It shows them that a pathway to the pros is within reach and that their dreams can become a reality on a national stage."

All Rapid FC regular season matches will be available nationally across multiple platforms. TSN will air nine Rapid FC regular season games, while CBC will broadcast two. RDS will provide live French-language coverage of Rapid FC matches against Montreal on their linear platforms, and Radio-Canada will air two matches live simultaneously on its linear network, ICI TÉLÉ, and its streaming platform, ICI TOU.TV. In addition to linear broadcasts, fans will also be able to stream matches on NSL.ca and TSN+ or CBC Gem. For the complete broadcast schedule, please visit NSL.ca/broadcast.

Ottawa Rapid FC's schedule was unveiled as part of the league's official 2025 schedule launch. The NSL season will kick off on April 16 with Vancouver hosting Calgary in the league's inaugural match. At the end of the regular season, the top four clubs will qualify for the NSL Playoffs, a high-stakes knockout competition. The two semifinal winners will advance to the NSL Championship, a marquee event held at a predetermined venue.

Season tickets for the first-ever professional women's soccer season in the Nation's Capital are on sale now at rapidfc.ca/tickets.Multi-game packages and single match tickets will be available in the coming weeks. For booking assistance and to learn more details on premium and group options, contact tickets@rapidfc.ca.

Fans are also encouraged to stay up to date on club news by following on social media @ottrapidfc and signing up for the team's newsletter at rapidfc.ca.

Highlights of the 2025 Rapid FC schedule:

The Rapid FC season kicks off at home on April 27.

Ottawa will play 13 regular-season home matches in the Stadium at TD Place at Lansdowne Park.

The team will face each opponent five times throughout the season.

There will be a season-high 10 matches on Saturdays and five on Sundays.

More than half of the home matches (7) are scheduled as afternoon games on weekends.

There are two home games scheduled on each of the following days: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Ottawa will not have any home games between June 21 and July 25 during the international break.

The regular-season finale will take place on October 15 in Halifax.

