Montréal Roses Unveil Historic Inaugural Season Schedule

February 20, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montréal - The Montréal Roses are proud to unveil their eagerly awaited Northern Super League (NSL) inaugural season schedule. This marks a major turning point for Canadian women's soccer and sets the stage for exciting match-ups across the country.

A HISTORIC FIRST GAME IN TORONTO FOR THE ROSES

The Montréal Roses kick off this historic season Saturday April 19 by taking on the AFC Toronto at the BMO Field. This landmark opening game will be broadcast nationally on RDS, TSN and CBC Gem and will launch the 25-game season leading up to the NSL playoffs in the fall to crown the league's first champion team.

A HOME FIELD CELEBRATION WITH FANS

Roses' fans will be able to attend their first home game on May 3, when the team takes on the Ottawa Rapid FC at Laval's Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne. The game will mark not only the Roses' debut in front of their fans, but also the history of Canadian women's soccer since Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne will become the country's first stadium dedicated entirely to professional women's soccer. The game will be broadcast in French on RDS and in English on TSN.

SEASON FORMAT

Each NSL team will play 25 regular-season games.

Ottawa, Calgary and Halifax will play 13 home games and 12 away, while Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver will play 12 home games and 13 away.

The NSL has adopted a single ranking system based on the standard points system (3 points for a win, 1 point for a tie, 0 points for a loss).

At the end of the season, the four top teams face each other in a two-legged semi-final format. Playoff games will be determined by ranking, with the top-ranked team facing the fourth, and the second-ranked team facing the third. The top-ranked teams will play the return leg at home.

The team with the highest total score after the two semi-final games will advance to the championship final on November 15.

COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE FOR INCREASED VISIBILITY

The Montréal Roses will enjoy exceptional media coverage, ensuring unprecedented visibility for women's soccer in Quebec.

RDS will broadcast 21 Roses games on its linear platforms.

Radio-Canada will simulcast 4 games on ICI TÉLÉ and ICI TOU.TV.

TSN will broadcast 7 games in English.

CBC will broadcast 1 game on its national network.

To see the complete broadcast schedule, please visit NSL.ca/broadcast.

EXPERIENCE THE ROSES: SEASON TICKETS ON SALE

Season tickets for the inaugural season of the Montréal Roses are now available. Subscribers will be guaranteed a seat at all home games and enjoy exclusive benefits. To reserve your seat and be a part of women's soccer in Quebec, go to www.rosesmtl.ca/abonnement-de-saison.

A SPECIALLY DESIGNED STADIUM FOR A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

The team will play its 12 home games at the Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne (955 avenue de Bois-de-Boulogne, Laval). The stadium is designed to offer unrivalled proximity to the pitch, guaranteeing total immersion at every match.

Strategic location

Close to the Concorde and Cartier metro stations

Easy access from the 15, 19 and 440 highways

Shuttle service on game days

