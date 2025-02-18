Courage and Bianca St-Georges Agree to Mutual Termination
February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage and forward Bianca St-Georges have agreed to a mutual termination, as announced by the club Tuesday, allowing the NWSL veteran to pursue other opportunities.
St-Georges signed as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, playing 766 minutes across 21 appearances with the Courage. The former West Virginia Mountaineer scored three goals and added one assist, including a brace in her team debut against the Houston Dash.
Prior to signing with the Courage, St-Georges spent three seasons with the Chicago then-Red Stars. Across her four seasons in the NWSL, St-Georges has played 3,481 regular season minutes, scoring nine goals and adding four assists.
The Courage roster now has 26 players under contract, including 25 active and one on the season-ending injury list.
