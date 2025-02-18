Angel City Football Club Welcomes Carmen Bona as First President of Business Operations; Co-Founder Julie Uhrman Elevated to CEO

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced the appointment of Carmen Bona as the club's first President of Business Operations. In this newly created role, Bona will lead ACFC's business functions, driving revenue growth and operational excellence. She will work closely with ACFC CEO Julie Uhrman to expand revenue opportunities across sponsorships, ticketing and merchandising, and enhance fan and community engagement. Bona will also oversee operations and finance, ensuring ACFC is positioned for long-term success.

Bona joins ACFC from United Talent Agency (UTA), where she served as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer after a decade at Boston Consulting Group. With deep experience in media, sports, and entertainment, she brings invaluable insights that will help accelerate ACFC's growth and impact.

"I am thrilled to join Angel City at such a pivotal moment, following the recent investments and just ahead of season kick-off," said Bona. "Los Angeles is, in my eyes, the sports capital of the world, and it provides the perfect backdrop for our vision. I look forward to working with the talented team, and Julie, Willow and Bob to continue growing women's soccer and the club."

Bona's appointment is part of a broader strategy led by ACFC Co-Founder Julie Uhrman, who has been elevated to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by controlling owners Willow Bay and Bob Iger. As CEO, Uhrman will continue leading ACFC's evolution, overseeing business and sporting operations while driving the club's long-term growth, enterprise value, and innovation. After five years as President, Uhrman's elevation to CEO underscores her leadership in achieving the highest valuation of any female sports team globally at over USD 250 million.

"Creating this role is a key step in strengthening our leadership team, accelerating growth, and maximizing enterprise value," said Uhrman. "Carmen is a fantastic addition, bringing deep experience in media, sports, and entertainment that will be invaluable as we scale. With the momentum we've built- including the opening of our new high-performance center and key hires on the sporting side- I'm excited to partner with Carmen, Willow, and Bob to continue driving Angel City to new heights."

Willow Bay, Angel City's controlling owner, commented on this new chapter: "We are entering an exciting new phase for Angel City FC. With Julie's leadership as CEO and Carmen's strategic expertise as our first President of Business Operations, I am confident we are poised to continue making a significant impact in women's sports and our community."

