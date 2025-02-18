Seattle Reign FC Announces 2025 Matchday Themes, with Single-Match Tickets Available Now

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced its 2025 matchday themes, offering fans an NWSL season full of can't-miss experiences at Lumen Field. With single-match tickets now on sale, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early and be a part of the energy, passion and excitement that define Reign FC's matchday experience.

The club's 2025 theme match lineup includes:

- Home Opener - As Reign FC launches its 2025 NWSL campaign on Saturday, March 15, fans should expect an electrifying showdown against NJ/NY Gotham FC. The night will feature high-energy pre-match activations, setting the stage for a thrilling battle under the lights at Lumen Field.

- Youth Match - Reign FC will host its first Youth Match of two this season on Saturday, April 12 as the club looks to defend its home against reigning NWSL Champions Orlando Pride. The evening will be dedicated to young supporters and families while including activities and special experiences to engage in while cheering on the Reign.

- Cascadia Rivalry - The longest-standing rivalry in the NWSL will continue Friday, April 18 as Reign FC hosts Cascadia Rival Portland Thorns FC, marking the 42nd clash between two of the league's founding clubs. As one of the fiercest rivalries across the globe, the two sides will showcase an extra layer of flair and intensity on the pitch.

- Mother's Day - Reign FC will take on the Houston Dash for an exciting Mother's Day match on Sunday, May 11. The club will celebrate moms and mother figures with special activations and tributes throughout the evening, making this Mother's Day one to remember.

- Pride, presented by Starbucks - After a lengthy break from NWSL regular season play, Reign FC will return to action at home against Angel City FC on Friday, August 1 for its annual Pride Match, presented by Starbucks. A fan favorite every year, Reign FC's annual Pride Match champions inclusivity, allyship and love. The night will feature vibrant Pride-themed celebrations across Lumen Field as the club takes on Angel City FC.

- The Queen's Match - Reign FC is proud to introduce The Queen's Match on Monday, August 18 as the club hosts Chicago Stars FC. As a new tradition, the club will honor extraordinary Queens who have left a lasting impact on the game, the community and beyond. Fans are invited to join us in paying homage to this year's Queen and embracing the spirit of those who lead with strength and inspire with greatness. A night for legends. A night for leaders. A night to celebrate the Queen.

- Youth Match - Reign FC will host its second Youth Match on Sunday, September 14 against Racing Louisville FC for another exciting day to bring families together and celebrate Reign FC's youngest supporters.

- Community Match - On Friday, October 17 Reign FC will celebrate the community that it proudly represents and the supporters who showed up all season during its match against the Utah Royals. The night will include giveaways, surprises and a send-off to close out an amazing season at Lumen Field.

Reign FC single-match tickets and Partial Packs - offering flexibility and savings on multiple games - are now available, giving fans the chance to experience the biggest matchups of the season. Whether you want to witness a fierce rivalry, celebrate a themed night or catch a can't-miss showdown, there's a ticket option for everyone.

Explore all ticketing options at reignfc.com/tickets to secure your spot at Lumen Field and be a part of the action in 2025.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.