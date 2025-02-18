Racing Sets 2025 Theme Nights with Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC single game tickets are newly available, and key promotional nights have been announced to plan around for the 2025 season.

Racing's home opener kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 15, for the first of 13 regular season games this year at Lynn Family Stadium. Staple themes such as Pride Night and College Night return, while Racing has also added new activations. They include Down the Stretch Night - marking the NWSL's return from a monthlong break as the club looks to solidify a spot in the playoffs.

Tickets are on sale now at RacingLouFC.com, through the SeatGeek app or by calling (502) 568-2489 during regular business hours. Fans can also visit RacingLouFC.com/promotions to keep up with any changes and additions to the calendar throughout the season.

Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff for all home games. Lynn Family Stadium's popular $2 happy hour returns in 2025, and the BlueOval SK Fan Zone at the venue's north end will continue to offer an array of inflatables, soccer on the mini pitch, face painting and other family friendly activities.

2025 Theme Nights and Promotions

March 15 vs. North Carolina Courage (5 p.m.) - Home Opener

We'll kick off the season in some new threads! Check out a kit debut, order a green beer in honor of St. Patrick's Day, and pick up complimentary schedule posters and magnets.

April 12 vs. Washington Spirit (5 p.m.) - Thunder Over Louisville

Gates will be open from 1 p.m.-11 p.m., allowing for re-entry throughout the air show, Racing game and fireworks. A club-record 11,365 attended 2024's Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium.

April 19 vs. San Diego Wave FC (3 p.m.) - Easter Egg Hunt

Kiddos can join us at halftime in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone to participate in a massive Easter Egg Hunt. Baskets will be provided.

May 9 vs. Gotham FC (8 p.m.) - Mom's Night Out

Start Mother's Day weekend with us! We'll have a card craft station on site to send a special message to your mom along with a featured cocktail.

May 16 vs. Seattle Reign (7:30 p.m.) - Cheer & Spirit Night

Let's bring the energy! Cheer and spirit groups are encouraged to attend as a team. If interested, email tickets@racingloufc.com for more information.

June 6 vs. Utah Royals (7:30 p.m.) - Pride Night

Football is for all! This night will feature various recognitions of our LGBTQIA+ community, and we'll be giving away a Pride-inspired item to fans.

June 20 vs. Orlando Pride (8 p.m.) - Ali Night

This annual celebration of The Greatest, Louisville's own Muhammad Ali, coincides with recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.

August 1 vs. Kansas City Current (8 p.m.) - Down the Stretch Night

After a monthlong break from the regular season, Racing returns to open a key "stretch" of games when it comes to playoff positioning. Let's get momentum going with a full stadium - and arrive early for a T-shirt giveaway!

August 29 vs. Houston Dash (7:30 p.m.) - Girl Scouts Night

We're partnering with Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana to provide discounts for scouts and a Racing patch for attendees!

September 5 vs. Portland Thorns (8 p.m.) - College Night

Here's your reminder that student tickets - available at RacingLouFC.com/students - are just $8 for Racing games! Plus, stick around after the final whistle for a silent disco in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone, pong and other games.

September 27 vs. Angel City FC (7:30 p.m.) - Pups at the Pitch

We'll welcome back our furry friends with proceeds going to the Kentucky Humane Society. Those attending with their dogs can visit the BlueOval SK Fan Zone for photo ops, pup cups and dog bandanas.

October 10 vs. Chicago Stars (7:30 p.m.) - Youth Sports Night

Bring the whole squad! Groups of 10 or more can get their team photo on the video board. Visit RacingLouFC.com/grouptickets to book today.

November 2 vs. Bay FC (3 or 5 p.m.) - Fan Appreciation Day

It's Decision Day! The final game of the regular season could be an important one for playoff positioning. We'll also have a giveaway item on entry.

