Seven Angel City FC Players Called up for National Team Duty in February FIFA Window

LOS ANGELES - Seven Angel City Football Club (ACFC) players- forward Julie Dufour, forward Claire Emslie, defender Alanna Kennedy, defender Miyabi Moriya, defender Megan Reid, forward Alyssa Thompson, and defender Gisele Thompson- have been called up to their national teams for the upcoming February 17-26 FIFA window. Additionally, defender Savy King was added to the USWNT's training roster for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.

Emslie has been named to Scotland's roster for a pair of UEFA Nations League matches, on February 21 against Austria, and February 25 against the Netherlands. The Edinburgh native has played for the national team since 2013, compiling 70 caps and 16 goals during that time.

Australia and Kennedy are competing in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup against the USA, Japan, and Colombia. The Matildas play Japan on February 20, the USA on February 23, and Colombia on February 26.

Moriya will join the Nadeshiko for SheBelieves, where she will be available for selection in their three matches: against Australia on February 20, Colombia on February 23, and the USA on February 26.

Reid will be available for selection for Canada's three matches in the 2025 Pinatar Cup, a round-robin tournament held in Murcia, Spain. The team will face China PR on February 19, Mexico on February 22, and Chinese Taipei on February 25. Reid, who grew up in Orinda, California, is eligible to play for Canada through her Ottawa-born mother. She earned her first cap last December.

The Thompson sisters were named to USWNT Head Coach Emma Hayes' 23-player roster for the SheBelieves Cup. The USA will play Colombia on February 20 in Houston, Australia on February 23 in Glendale, Arizona, and Japan in San Diego on February 26. Times are listed below; all matches will be available to US viewers on TBS, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Alyssa Thompson, who made her international debut in 2022, has 13 caps for the US, including having appeared on the 2023 FIFA World Cup roster. This camp will be Gisele Thompson's second call-up to the senior team; she earned her first in June, 2024. She also appeared in the January US Futures Camp.

Finally, Savy King will join the USA as a training player, meaning she will be unavailable for game selection, but will be with the team for the full window. In 2024, alongside Gisele Thompson, she helped the USA win bronze at the U-20 Women's World Cup. She also participated in the Futures Camp in January.

2025 SheBelieves Cup Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, February 20, 5:00 p.m. PT vs Colombia

Sunday, February 23, 2:00 p.m. PT vs Australia

Wednesday, February 26, 7:30 p.m. PT vs Japan

