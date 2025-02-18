Bay FC Launches 2025 Brand Campaign, Built for the Moment

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced its new brand campaign, Built for the Moment, featuring a 60-second ad spot and current Bay FC players Asisat Oshoala, Racheal Kundananji, and Alyssa Malonson.

The ad spot embodies Bay FC's innovative mindset and is born and shaped by the values and energy of the Bay Area. The spot builds on Bay FC's successful inaugural season in which the team became the winningest expansion side in league history and providing the building blocks for greatness still to come.

"Built for the Moment signals that we're no longer an expansion club in 'alpha' mode," said Bay FC Chief Operating Officer Jen Millet. "We're entering this season with the confidence and energy of a team that knows itself, knows its fans, and is ready to be a fierce competitor in the NWSL."

The ad spot was created and produced by Bay FC in partnership with Bay Area creative agency, Partners in Crime, and Revival Film, and features short clips of Abby Dahlkemper, Kelli Hubly, Caprice Dydasco, Kiki Pickett, Taylor Huff, Karlie Lema, and Emily Menges in addition to Oshoala, Kundananji, and Malonson. As with all aspects of Bay FC, the campaign and ad spot were inspired and created with the Bay Area at its center. Bay Area residents can look forward to seeing the spot on cable and streaming TV, social media, and 600+ digital and still billboards across the region. The ad-spot can be downloaded HERE and select campaign images can be downloaded HERE.

Tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

