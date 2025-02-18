Chicago Stars FC Inks Deal with FOX Chicago to Broadcast Matches Locally

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars Football Club today named FOX Chicago (WFLD-TV) as the club's local broadcast partner. Beginning March 23 local fans will be able to tune into FOX 32 Chicago's over-the-air broadcast to watch the Stars take on the Houston Dash during the club's home opener, presented by United Airlines. In collaboration with FOX Chicago, the Stars also announce the extension of their partnership with Marquee Sports Network.

"Our partnership with FOX Chicago is a major step for the Chicago Stars. From the very first conversation we had with FOX executives, their desire to support our club and their commitment to partnering with us to increase the visibility of our premier professional athletes and the NWSL was evident. The relationship includes not just match broadcasts, but other opportunities for us to collaborate to bring greater visibility to our sport. This season, we're making our matches available locally with no entry barriers, which is important as we work to improve accessibility across multiple audiences," said Chicago Stars FC president, Karen Leetzow. "We are grateful to FOX Chicago for their investment in women's sports and look forward to building out this exciting new partnership."

"We are excited to welcome the Chicago Stars and their fans to the FOX family," said Sheila Oliver, SVP and General Manager of FOX Chicago. "2025 is going to be a big year for women's soccer on our air, with the Chicago Stars the UEFA Women's Euro."

FOX Chicago will air eight Chicago Stars matches over the course of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season (full schedule below). FOX Chicago will also produce prematch and halftime shows during the club's matches dedicated to educating and informing viewers on the match, updates at the club and around the league. To further support the Stars, FOX 32 will air weekly updates on the team featuring players or other club representatives on their wide-reaching news programming including "Good Day Chicago," "Evening News" and "Chicago Sports Tonight."

In addition to FOX Chicago, the Chicago Stars will continue their partnership with Marquee Sports Network. Select Chicago Stars matches will be simulcast streamed on the Marquee Sports Network app with game re-airs and dedicated season-long coverage stretching across Marquee platforms. Marquee Sports was the club's exclusive local broadcast partner in 2024.

"Marquee was an invaluable partner for the club last season and helped us bring the Stars to more Chicagoans, especially in the lead up to our match at Wrigley Field," said Leetzow. "We're thrilled to continue building on the Marquee Sports Network partnership this season. Their commitment to the Chicago Stars and women's sports is unwavering. We're excited to continue working with Marquee in collaboration with FOX Chicago to collectively fuel the women's sports movement.

This year, the Chicago Stars look to build on their 2024 campaign that saw the team return to the NWSL playoffs for the eighth time in club history (second most in the NWSL). Returning to the club this year is: goalkeeper and United States Women's National Team legend, Alyssa Naeher; Mallory Swanson, who scored the gold medal-winning goal for the USWNT in Paris; forward, Ludmila, who scored three goals in as many consecutive matches; Julia Grosso, a dynamic midfielder who helped Canada take home Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics; and a young and energetic core that is looking to establish themselves and the team as one of the marquee franchises in Chicago.

