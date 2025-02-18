Washington Spirit Names Cathy Jerome Vice President of Marketing & Communications

February 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit is proud to announce Cathy Jerome as the club's new Vice President of Marketing & Communications. Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Kim Stone, Jerome will oversee the club's strategic marketing initiatives, driving revenue growth, enhancing fan engagement, strengthening brand development, and overseeing all communications efforts.

"Cathy's extensive experience in sports marketing and brand management, along with her strategic marketing expertise and deep understanding of the DMV community and our passionate fanbase, make her the perfect leader to help shape the next chapter of the Washington Spirit." said Stone. "Building on the success of our record-breaking 2024 season, Cathy's dynamic leadership and innovative approach will be instrumental in propelling our efforts forward, unlocking new opportunities to engage our fans, expand our brand, and drive the growth of the Spirit and women's sports."

Cathy brings decades of experience in sports marketing and brand management across five professional sports leagues and teams, including the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Washington Capitals, Baltimore Orioles, Miami Dolphins, and in retail with Office Depot. Prior to joining the Washington Spirit, she served as the Senior Director of Strategic Marketing for the Washington Wizards, where she was responsible for growing the Wizards fanbase by developing the short and long-term marketing strategy through all aspects of the Wizards brand including storytelling, brand development, creative content, generating revenue opportunities, project management, fan engagement, player/alumni engagement, and more. She also held the position of Senior Manager of Marketing Planning and Strategy at Office Depot, leading initiatives to drive customer acquisition and revenue growth. Additionally, Cathy has a strong background in corporate partnerships and activation, with notable roles at the Miami Dolphins as well as the Baltimore Orioles, where she generated over $1 million in new business revenue in just two months. Cathy's career also includes significant contributions to Monumental Sports & Entertainment, where she played a key role in sponsorship marketing and partner activation across multiple teams and venues in the D.C. area.

"I am honored to step into the role of Vice President of Marketing and Communications with the Washington Spirit," said Jerome. "The Washington Spirit and National Women's Soccer League represent more than just competition; women's soccer embodies empowerment, resilience, and the spirit of community. Together, we will champion the voices of female athletes, inspire the next generation, and create opportunities that elevate women in sports. I look forward to working alongside our incredible team to foster a culture of inclusivity and excellence."

A 2024 Women in Sports and Events DC Chapter Women of Inspiration Honoree, Jerome is a proud Haitian American and native of Miami Gardens, Florida. She attended the prestigious New World School of the Arts High School, where she studied musical theater, before earning her bachelor's degree in Theater Administration from Howard University, becoming the first in her immediate family to graduate from college. She later obtained her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Jerome is an active member of the Northern Virginia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and currently serves as an adjunct professor at her alma mater, Howard University, teaching sports marketing.

